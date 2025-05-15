Indian security forces eliminate three Pakistan-backed terrorists in Tral, with Hizbul Mujahideen claiming responsibility amid intensified anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

In yet another decisive blow to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian security forces on Thursday gunned down three heavily armed terrorists during a successful counter-terror operation in Tral’s Nader area, Awantipora.

The operation, carried out jointly by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF, was launched based on specific intelligence inputs. The Chinar Corps, confirming the operation on X, stated: “Three hardcore terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing Operation at Nader, Awantipora."

Later, the Indian Army identified the slain terrorists stating, “The eliminated terrorists have been identified as Asif Ahmed Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani and Yawar Ahmed Bhat, from whom three AK-series rifles, twelve magazines, three grenades and various other war like stores have been recovered.”

This is yet another reminder of how deep Pakistan’s terror machinery runs in the Kashmir Valley, with local youth brainwashed, armed, and deployed by handlers across the border to wage a proxy war against India.

Terror Outfit Hizbul Mujahideen Shamelessly Claims the Dead as Their Own

Disgraced Pakistan-based terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen — headed by UN-designated global terrorist Syed Salahuddin — openly admitted that the three terrorists killed in Tral belonged to their group.

In a statement laced with propaganda and delusion, Hizbul leaders Mohammad Saifullah Khalid and Ghazi Tariq-ul-Islam identified the terrorists as: “Commander Mohammad Asif alias Zahid, son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh Aamir Nazir alias Ghazi Baba, son of Nazir Ahmad Yawar Ahmad alias Abu Zarar”

The terror commanders, attempting to glorify the bloodshed, added, “These martyrs played a remarkable role in the freedom struggle by courageously offering their blood and standing up valiantly against a major enemy.”

Doubling down on its jihadist propaganda, the UN-designated terror group attempted to justify the killings by glorifying bloodshed and pushing Pakistan's false narrative of an "occupied" Kashmir, vowing the eventual defeat of India through violence and radicalisation.

“They added that despite the tyranny in the world, the spirit of the Kashmiri nation remains high. Their sacrifices are part of history, and their blood will never go in vain. They expressed confidence that the Kashmir freedom movement will ultimately succeed and that India will be defeated — God willing (Insha’Allah),” the statement read.

India's No-Tolerance Policy: Operations Intensify Across the Valley

These back-to-back successes come in the wake of India’s intensified counter-terrorism campaign following the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed. The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, another Pakistan-based terror group.

Earlier this week, three LeT/TRF terrorists — including a top commander — were taken down in Shopian. These actions are part of India’s proactive doctrine, which also saw cross-border precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, where key terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was reduced to rubble.

Among the destroyed targets were the Lashkar-e-Taiba training base in Muridke and Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur — both well-known symbols of Pakistan’s state-sponsored jihadist ecosystem.