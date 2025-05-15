A new AI-generated video has recreated the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack and the ensuing retaliation in the form of Operation Sindoor.

The powerful seven-minute video, created by the India Today Group, which meticulously chronicles the events of the May 10 attack and the subsequent retaliation by our security forces, who targeted nine Pakistan terror hubs, was first broadcast on the network on May 13, 2025.

The AI-generated video depicts India's Bold New Normal, offering viewers a clear understanding of the attack's progression, from the initial assault to the response by our brave soldiers.

In a move to engage directly with the local population, the group also organised a public screening of the AI-powered reconstruction in Srinagar's prominent Lal Chowk on May 13 and May 14, 2025. Large digital displays showcased the video, drawing attention from passersby. This initiative sought to bring the narrative of national resilience against terrorism to the heart of Kashmir, fostering a sense of unity and shared resolve.

The approach has been widely recognised and appreciated on Twitter, including by the BJP official page, reinforcing messages of national solidarity in the face of adversity.