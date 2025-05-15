India intensifies push at the UN to designate The Resistance Front as a terror group after its claimed role in the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

An Indian delegation met senior officials from the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) in New York on Wednesday, as New Delhi intensified its diplomatic efforts to designate The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) proxy, as a UN-listed terror outfit.

The visit by the Indian technical team comes in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 civilians — mostly tourists — dead. The TRF, a front for the UN-proscribed Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, had claimed responsibility for the deadly strike.

"An Indian technical team, which is in New York, is interacting today (Wednesday) with the Monitoring Team of the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other partner countries in the UN," a PTI report said quoting sources.

The Indian team is said to have presented evidence and materials to relevant UN bodies regarding the TRF’s alleged role in the Pahalgam massacre. The move is part of India’s broader strategy to hold Pakistan-based terror networks accountable on international platforms.

India had vowed strong retaliation after the April attack. On May 7, it launched ‘Operation Sindoor,’ a series of precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure at nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The TRF has long been suspected of being a shadow outfit created by the LeT to distance itself from direct culpability in terrorist activities. New Delhi's push to bring TRF under UN sanctions is seen as an attempt to expose and curb Pakistan’s proxy terror operations in Kashmir.

The 1267 Sanctions Committee — also known as the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee — maintains a consolidated list of individuals and entities subject to measures including asset freezes, travel bans, and arms embargoes.