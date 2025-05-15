A video shows terrorist Amir Nazir Wani holding an AK-47 and refusing his mother’s plea to surrender before a deadly encounter in Tral, Pulwama. Wani and two other terrorists were killed in the gunfight with security forces.

Jammu and Kashmir: Amir Nazir Wani, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist, was killed along with two associates in an encounter with security forces in Nadir village of Pulwama’s Tral area on May 15. Before the gunfight, Amir was seen speaking to his mother and sister during a video call, where they urged him to surrender.

In the video, Amir can be seen holding an AK-47 rifle. Despite repeated pleas from his mother, he refused to lay down arms and responded, “Let the army come forward; then I will see.”

Amir Nazir Wani, along with Asif Ahmed Sheikh and Yawar Ahmad Bhat, also Pulwama residents, was cornered during a joint cordon and search operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The forces had reportedly provided an opportunity for surrender, but the militants opened fire, leading to a gunfight.

Amir also spoke to Asif’s sister during the call. The video call was made from the house where the three were hiding before the encounter began.

Security sources stated that efforts were made to encourage surrender, but all three were killed after they chose to engage in a firefight. This was the second major encounter in Jammu and Kashmir within 48 hours. Earlier, three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in Shopian’s Keller area.

Security forces recovered three AK-47 rifles and other arms and ammunition from the site.