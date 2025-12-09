UP CM Yogi Adityanath's education reforms are transforming opportunities for children from labourer and low-income families. Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas in all 18 divisions provide free CBSE-based schooling, food, stay and modern labs.

Lucknow, December 9: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has laid the foundation for comprehensive and far-reaching changes in the education sector in Uttar Pradesh, strengthening an educational model that is becoming a means of providing opportunities to the weakest sections of society.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the 'Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya' established in all 18 divisions of the state are giving a new direction to the lives of children from labourer and low-income families.

CM Abhyudaya Vidyalaya expansion

In the second phase, a concrete plan for the expansion of 'CM Abhyudaya Vidyalaya' is being implemented. This effort is laying the foundation of Adhunik Gurukul model, which incorporates the values ​​of ancient tradition and ensures the holistic development of students in accordance with future needs.

It is noteworthy that the establishment of CM Abhyudaya Vidyalaya is being carried out through the Education Department in the second phase. In the third phase, there are plans to extend CM Abhyudaya Vidyalaya to 825 urban local bodies and in the fourth phase to approximately 8000 Nyaya Panchayats (village judicial councils) across the state.

The objective is to ensure that every child in the state is educated and contributes to building a prosperous India. Zia Lal, the principal of the Atal Awasiya school in Lalitpur, said that free education is being provided to the students through qualified and experienced teachers.

This unique step taken by the government to bring the children of laborers into the mainstream. This is improving the future of the children.

The Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya launched by the CM Yogi Adityanath government have emerged as 'modern Gurukuls' for the children of labourer families. Currently, 18 Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas are successfully operating in all 18 divisions. The target has been set to expand them to all 75 districts of the state.

In these schools, children of registered construction workers, children lost their parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and children covered under the 'CM Baal Sewa Yojana' are being provided completely free education, food, accommodation, uniforms, books, and medical facilities. The curriculum of these schools is based on the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) syllabus.

Modern STEM labs, smart classrooms, laboratories, and sports facilities are available here. The students studying in these schools are proving that with the right opportunities, talent can flourish regardless of social background.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath firmly believes that the empowerment of society is possible only through education. Initiatives like the 'Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya' and 'CM Abhyudaya Vidyalaya' are a result of these foundations. Through these schemes, children from working-class, underprivileged and rural backgrounds are getting opportunities which their families could not have even imagined before.

This government model is not only strengthening equality in the field of education but will also provide the state with skilled, self-reliant, and talented youth force in the coming years.