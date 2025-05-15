BJP on Wednesday ridiculed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav by drawing a stark contrast between him and Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti.

BJP on Wednesday ridiculed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav by drawing a stark contrast between him and Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti— Bihar’s most decorated sons who played a crucial role in the high-stakes Operation Sindoor as the Director General of Air Operations (DGAO).

Taking to social media platform X, the BJP’s Bihar unit underscored the striking disparity between the two Biharis: “One Bihari (AK Bharti) annihilated his enemies, while another, Lalu’s heir, is still struggling to pass on his father’s strength.” The post further added, “The difference between patriotism and drama is clear!”

Air Marshal Bharti, an esteemed officer of the Indian Air Force, has been conferred with the prestigious Vayu Sena Medal (VM) and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in recognition of his exemplary service to the nation.

Bihar elections

As Bihar heads toward the assembly elections slated for the year-end, the political battleground has become increasingly charged. Tensions flared further after the Congress took aim at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of transforming a solemn condolence visit into a spectacle.

On Wednesday, Congress accused the Nitish government of hastily constructing a road outside the residence of slain BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz and laying out red carpets and plush sofas ahead of the CM’s arrival.

“When Bihar’s CM Nitish Kumar visited the martyr’s home, a red carpet was laid out, comfortable sofas were arranged, and a road was hurriedly constructed. The martyr’s family is distraught, weeping uncontrollably, and the entire nation’s eyes are moist with grief,” Congress said in a blistering post.

“Yet, even on this tragic occasion, Bihar’s chief minister Nitish Kumar couldn’t refrain from his 'event baazi'. This insensitive and crass behaviour is like rubbing salt into the wounds of the martyr’s family. This is utterly shameful. The nation is watching,” it added.

BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz was martyred on May 10 during intense cross-border shelling in Jammu’s RS Pura sector, as tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

“He, along with seven others, were wounded. While Imtiaz died of wounds, the others are stable and under treatment at a health facility,” an official confirmed.