An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Nader area of Tral, Awantipora, in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. J&K Police confirmed the operation is ongoing, with more details expected soon.

NEW DELHI: A gunfight erupted on Thursday between security forces and terrorists in the Nader area of Tral, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora region.

Confirming the development, the Jammu and Kashmir Police posted on the social media platform, X: “Encounter has started at Nader, Tral area of Awantipora.

”The police further stated that joint teams of security personnel are actively engaged in the operation. Additional details are expected as the situation unfolds.

Further details are awaited into the matter.

Meanwhile, three terrorists with affiliation to the Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter in Shopian, South Kashmir on Tuesday. The confirmation of the identification of two out of three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-affiliated terrorists has been made, sources told ANI.

Three of the terrorists were killed in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in the Shopian district.

According to sources, one of the terrorists was identified as Shahid Kuttay, son of Mohd Yousuf Kuttay and a resident of Chotipora Heerpora in Shopian.

He was a Category A, LeT operative who was involved in the firing incident at the Danish Resort in Srinagar on April 8, 2024, in which two German tourists and one driver were injured. He joined the terror outfit on March 8, 2023.

Kuttay was involved in the killing of a BJP Sarpanch at Heerpora on May 18, 2024 and was suspect involved in the killing of Territorial Army Personnel at Behibagh in Kulgam on February 3, 2025.

The other identified terrorist was Adnan Shafi Dar, son of Mohd Shafi Dar, who was a resident of Wanduna Melhora in Shopian. He joined the terror outfit on October 18, 2024 and was a category C LeT operative. He was involved in the killing of non-local labourers at Wachi in Shopian on October 18, 2024.

However, the identity of the last terrorist is yet to be confirmed.