IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala till May 7; Possible cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala from May 3 to April 7 due to the possibility of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. The weather department has sounded a yellow alert in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts for Wednesday.

In these districts, 64.5 to 115.5 millimetres of rainfall are predicted. IMD projected that isolated areas of Kerala will likely see rain with wind, thunder, and lightning over the next five days.

Also read: 'The Kerala Story' Director Sudipto Sen EXCLUSIVE: 'Those criticising without watching the film are hypocrites

Due to the potential for cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, the department also issued a cyclone alert.

"A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around 6th May 20223. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around 7th May. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on 8th May. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal. The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of a low-pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly," reads the IMD alert.

Also read: Wrestlers vs WFI chief: PT Usha meets protesting grapplers, guarantees complete support