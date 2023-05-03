Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: PT Usha meets protesting grapplers, guarantees complete support

    First Published May 3, 2023, 3:05 PM IST

    Indian wrestlers renewed protests against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh continued on Wednesday. Meanwhile, IOA President PT Usha met the protesting grapplers in New Delhi on the day and assured them of complete assistance.

    Facing criticism from all quarters for being insensitive towards the protesting wrestlers, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Wednesday met them at the protest site and assured the grapplers of her support, saying she was first an athlete and then an administrator. Former sprinter Usha had come down heavily on the wrestlers for resuming their protest instead of approaching the IOA for their issues.

    She had said that the wrestlers should have shown some discipline and that they had tarnished the country's image by hitting the streets, a comment that brought criticism to her and the IOA. Usha left without speaking with the media, but Bajrang Punia said she had assured them of help.

    ALSO READ: 'Anurag Thakur tried to hush up matter' - Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's big allegation amid protest

    "Initially, when she [Usha] said that, we felt awful, but then, she said that her comments were misinterpreted. She said she is first an athlete and then an administrator. We told her that we want justice. We don't fight with the government or opposition or anyone else. We are sitting here for the betterment of wrestling. If this issue is resolved and the allegations [against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh] are proved, there should be legal action," said Bajrang, the Tokyo Games bronze medallist.

    When asked if Usha had come up with a solution from the government or the IOA, Punia said, "Nothing of that sort. She only said that she is with us." Asked if he was satisfied following the meeting with Usha, he said, "If she is assuring us, I suppose she should fulfil that assurance. But, we clarified to her that this protest will continue until and unless things are not okay and we get justice, of which we are very hopeful."

    Also Read | Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Non-protesting wrestlers request resumption of national camp

    Asked if any solution had emerged, he said, "If the things she has spoken about... if there is an initiative along those lines, then definitely there will be a solution. She said she would try to resolve all our problems. If she wants, she can do anything." Reacting to wrestlers' resumption of protest, PT Usha, after the IOA's Executive Committee meeting last week, had said, "Thoda toh discipline hona chahiye [there should be some discipline]. Instead of coming to us, they have gone straight to the streets. It's not good for the sport."

    IOA acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey said, "IOA President Dr PT Usha would like to say that this agitation is not good for the country's image. India has a good reputation globally. This negative publicity is not good for the country." It had invited criticism for Usha for not understanding the wrestlers' point of view despite being a former athlete and a woman herself.

    (With inputs from PTI)

