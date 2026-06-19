An IIM Ahmedabad professor has gone viral for transforming a routine classroom session into an unexpected and highly engaging lesson on statistics by drawing examples from Ranveer Singh’s 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar.

An IIM Ahmedabad professor has gone viral for transforming a routine classroom session into an unexpected and highly engaging lesson on statistics by drawing examples from Ranveer Singh’s 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The unique teaching moment was captured and shared on Instagram by IIM Ahmedabad student Prakhar Singh. In the now-viral clip, a scene from Dhurandhar plays on a projector as the professor cleverly connects the film’s dialogues to key research methodology concepts, including cluster sampling and stratification.

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“Only at IIM Ahmedabad can a Dhurandhar scene turn into a statistics lesson. ‘Win Lyari, win Pakistan’ - Cluster Sampling. ‘Baloch gangs and Pathan gangs are fundamentally different groups’ - Stratification,” Singh wrote in the caption.

He further revealed that a discussion around gang rivalries depicted in the film quickly evolved into an in-depth conversation on survey design and research methodology.

The classroom scene featured Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza attempting to decode Pakistan’s criminal underworld during a conversation with Uzair Baloch, portrayed by Danish Pandor. In the sequence, Baloch explains the power structure within the country’s underworld, arguing that whoever controls Karachi effectively controls Pakistan.

Using this backdrop, the professor demonstrated how statistical sampling techniques can mirror real-world structures and decision-making processes.

The dialogue “Win Lyari, win Pakistan” was used to explain cluster sampling — a research technique in which analysts study a representative cluster, such as a specific region, to draw conclusions about a much larger population. Meanwhile, the distinction between Baloch and Pathan gangs served as an example of stratification, a method where populations are divided into distinct subgroups to ensure balanced and accurate representation during analysis.

The innovative teaching approach went viral, with social media users praising the professor for making complex statistical concepts easier to understand through popular film references.

Dhurandhar, a spy thriller revolving around power struggles, Pakistan’s terror operations against India, gang rivalries and political influence within Pakistan’s criminal underworld, emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2025. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released in March 2026.