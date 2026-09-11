Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari said hosting the BRICS Summit is a matter of pride and credited PM Modi for strengthening India's foreign policy and global standing, highlighting the country's emergence as a major global power viewed with high regard.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Friday said hosting the BRICS Summit in New Delhi is a matter of pride for the country and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with strengthening India's foreign policy, international relations and global standing.

Speaking about the upcoming 18th BRICS Summit, Kumari said India's growing influence on the global stage reflected the country's transformation into a major global power. "The fact that the BRICS Summit is taking place in Delhi is a matter of pride for all of us, as India has received this opportunity this time. I believe the Prime Minister has significantly strengthened our foreign relations, our foreign policy, and India's ties with world leaders," she said.

PM Modi Enhanced India's Global Image: Diya Kumari

The Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister said PM Modi had played a key role in enhancing India's image internationally, adding that the country is now viewed with greater respect by the global community. "PM Modi has greatly enhanced India's global image; the world now holds India in high regard and respects the nation," Diya Kumari said.

She further highlighted India's growing economic and developmental potential, saying the country has opportunities across sectors and possesses capabilities comparable to other major nations. "India possesses everything available in any other country; all kinds of opportunities exist here. India has now emerged as a major global power and is poised to achieve even more," she said.

Diya Kumari attributed the credit for India's enhanced global stature to Prime Minister Modi and expressed happiness over New Delhi hosting the high-profile international gathering. "I would attribute the credit for this entirely to Prime Minister Modi, and it is a matter of great joy that the BRICS Summit is being held in Delhi," she said.

18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, marking the country's fourth BRICS chairship in 2026. India's chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," with a focus on development, sustainability, innovation and the aspirations of the Global South.

The BRICS India 2026 logo features petals of a lotus radiating in the vibrant colours of all BRICS member countries, while the 'Namaste' gesture represents India's spirit of warmth, respect and harmonious collaboration.

CPI MP Calls for Strengthening BRICS

Meanwhile, CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar has called for strengthening BRICS as an alternative to unilateral approaches, saying dialogue and cooperation among nations remain important amid global challenges. (ANI)