A celebratory procession following a teacher’s retirement ceremony turned tragic in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district after a DJ-equipped pickup truck allegedly went out of control, killing a cameraman and leaving another seriously injured.

A celebratory procession following a teacher’s retirement ceremony turned tragic in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district after a DJ-equipped pickup truck allegedly went out of control, killing a cameraman and leaving another seriously injured. The accident took place in Khinvsar on Monday, August 31, while footage of the horrifying incident surfaced on Wednesday.

According to SP Asaram Chaudhary, cameraman Bunty Prajapat, 25, a resident of Khinvsar, was killed in the accident. His companion, Prahlad Prajapat, 22, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in Jodhpur.

The incident unfolded after Shivraj Prajapat, a teacher at a government school in Akla village, Khinvsar, retired on Monday. A procession was organised to escort him home following the retirement ceremony, with a DJ-mounted vehicle leading the celebratory gathering.

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Two cameramen were reportedly seated on top of the DJ vehicle to capture photographs and videos of the procession. However, the celebration took a turn when the driver allegedly performed a dangerous stunt, swerving the pickup and causing it to suddenly lose balance.

The vehicle veered off the road, throwing both cameramen from the top. The impact left them seriously injured.

People participating in the procession immediately rushed the injured men to a nearby hospital. Both were later referred to Jodhpur for advanced treatment. However, Bunty Prajapat succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

SP Asaram Chaudhary said police are currently awaiting the report. Once it is received, a case will be registered against the DJ operator and further action will be taken.