An IndiGo flight from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar clipped a pole while taxiing at Srinagar Airport on Friday. All passengers and crew were reported safe, and airport operations continued without disruption. An inquiry has been initiated into the incident.

Passengers and crew aboard an IndiGo flight experienced a minor ground mishap at Srinagar Airport on Friday morning after the aircraft clipped a Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole while taxiing into its parking bay, according to airport authorities.

The incident involved IndiGo flight 6E 225 (VT-NOG), operating from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar. According to airport officials, the plane made contact with the VDGS pole at around 9:02 AM while being positioned at Bay No. 06. All passengers and crew members on board were reported safe with no injuries.

Passengers were safely deboarded using manual mobile airstairs, and overall airport operations at Srinagar continued seamlessly without delays or schedule disruptions.

"The details and circumstances leading to the incident will be examined by the appropriate authorities as per prescribed procedures. The exact cause will be ascertained after completion of the inquiry. No conclusion regarding the cause is being drawn at this stage," airport authorities said in an official statement. Meanwhile, airport operations remain normal, with flight arrivals and departures continuing as per schedule. Srinagar Airport remains committed to ensuring safe, secure and efficient operations for all passengers and stakeholders, the statement added.

Another IndiGo Flight Faces Technical Issue

Earlier on Tuesday, IndiGo flight 6E 2102 operating from Goa to Delhi returned to Manohar International Airport at Mopa shortly after takeoff following a reported technical issue, with all 229 passengers on board safe.

As per airport sources, the flight took off from Manohar International Airport at around 9:28 am and subsequently made an emergency landing back at the airport after a reported engine snag. According to airport sources, all 229 passengers on board the aircraft were safe following the landing. Alternative arrangements are being made for the passengers, who are expected to fly to Delhi in the afternoon. IndiGo confirmed that a technical issue had been detected shortly after takeoff and said the pilots followed standard operating procedures before returning to the airport.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)