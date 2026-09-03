Pune-based activist Vidyanand Bapat, a vocal critic of high-decibel DJ systems and loudspeakers during festivals, was allegedly assaulted in broad daylight on Thursday morning.

Pune-based activist Vidyanand Bapat, a vocal critic of high-decibel DJ systems and loudspeakers during festivals, was allegedly assaulted in broad daylight on Thursday morning. Bapat was reportedly attacked while speaking to media personnel in the Tilak Road area, news agency PTI reported. A video of the incident shows a man approaching Bapat and allegedly slapping him as he was delivering a sound bite to reporters on the roadside.

Police soon arrived at the scene and escorted Bapat away in a police van amid the tense situation.

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"We are trying to identify the attacker. For his safety, Bapat was escorted in a van," a police officer said.

The identity of the alleged attacker and the motive behind the assault remain unclear. Further details are awaited, PTI reported.

Bapat has consistently opposed excessive noise during festivals, arguing that blaring music and DJs disrupt residents and can adversely affect their health and well-being.

The activist recently shot into the spotlight after attending a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) preparatory meeting ahead of the upcoming Ganesh festival. During the meeting, Bapat demanded a complete ban on amplified DJ music and high-volume loudspeakers.

His demand sparked a heated confrontation with representatives of several local Ganesh mandals. As tensions escalated, police personnel eventually escorted him out of the building amid protests and heckling.