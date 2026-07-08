A heartwarming video from Bhiwandi has gone viral after a man dressed as Spider-Man helped a biker carrying three children safely cross a waterlogged pothole during heavy rains. The local resident, Shadab, said he was inspired by the superhero's kindness to help commuters. Social media praised his gesture, calling him a real-life hero.

A man dressed as Spider-Man has become an unlikely hero on the flooded streets of Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, after a video showed him helping a biker carrying three children safely cross a waterlogged pothole. The clip, which has gone viral on social media, captures the motorcycle slowing down after getting stuck on a rain-hit road. Seeing the family struggle, the man in the Spider-Man costume quickly walks over, steadies the bike and helps the rider navigate the hidden pothole. The children, clearly surprised by the moment, are seen smiling as they continue their journey safely.

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A simple act of kindness

The man has been identified as Shadab, a resident of Bhiwandi. During the recent spell of heavy monsoon rain, he decided to wear a Spider-Man costume and assist commuters instead of waiting for authorities to clear the flooded roads.

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Apart from helping vehicles, he was also seen directing traffic, clearing stagnant water and greeting passers-by with handshakes and high-fives. His unusual way of helping quickly caught public attention.

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Speaking to ANI, Shadab said he was inspired by Spider-Man's habit of helping people in the movies. He explained that after noticing waterlogging and the absence of civic workers, he decided to step in and do whatever he could to make the roads safer for others.

Internet showers praise

The video sparked thousands of reactions, with many saying the children would never forget being helped by "Spider-Man" in real life. Several users called him the "real Spider-Man", while others joked that both Marvel and DC superheroes had appeared together after another commuter dressed as Batman was spotted nearby. Comments such as "Spider-Man: No Way Rain" and "Spider-Man on duty" added humour to the discussion.

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Many viewers also praised Shadab's kindness, saying his actions mattered more than the costume. Others pointed to the poor condition of roads during the monsoon, saying citizens should not have to step in where civic agencies are expected to act.

As heavy rain continues to affect parts of Maharashtra, Shadab's small but thoughtful gesture has become a reminder that helping someone in need does not require superpowers. Sometimes, it simply takes the willingness to stop, lend a hand and make another person's day a little safer.

(With agency inputs)