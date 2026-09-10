Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta met former President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss national issues, education, and youth empowerment. Gupta also honoured 32 state teachers in Shimla, highlighting the importance of NEP 2020 for nation-building.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Thursday called on former President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi. The two leaders exchanged views on matters of national importance, with particular emphasis on constitutional values, strengthening democratic institutions, education and the role of youth in nation-building.

During the meeting, Gupta conveyed his warm regards to Ram Nath Kovind and expressed his deep respect for his distinguished journey in public life and his invaluable contribution to the nation in various constitutional capacities. Gupta also shared his perspective on the priorities and initiatives being pursued in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in the areas of quality and value-based education, youth empowerment, preservation of the State’s rich cultural heritage and promoting its spiritual and cultural potential.

The meeting was held in a warm and cordial atmosphere, reflecting the shared commitment to the ideals of public service, constitutional values and the continued progress and development of the nation.

Governor Honours State Teachers

Earlier on Sunday, Gupta conferred State Awards on 32 teachers and honoured one teacher with the National Award for 2025 at a State-level Teachers’ Day function held at Lok Bhavan, Shimla. Congratulating the award-winning teachers, the Governor said teachers, parents and students all have an important role to play in strengthening the education system. “Teachers should be sensitive towards their responsibility of imparting education and values, as only then can the process of teaching and learning become truly effective,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of quality education in nation-building, Gupta said active and meaningful participation of youth would be essential for realising the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accorded high priority to quality, inclusive and value-based education as the foundation for a strong and developed India.

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Governor said education was no longer confined to examinations and degrees but was increasingly focused on knowledge, skills, creativity, innovation, research and character building. He said initiatives such as PM SHRI Schools, NIPUN Bharat, Samagra Shiksha, Digital Education and Atal Tinkering Labs were providing students with opportunities to develop scientific temper and 21st-century skills.

Appreciating Himachal Pradesh's achievements in education, the Governor said the State had performed exceptionally well in the PARAKH National Survey. He particularly congratulated teachers and the education system for securing the second position nationally in Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN). (ANI)