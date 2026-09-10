A workshop was held with experts from ISRO, FSI, and other institutions to strengthen forest and tree cover protection, said Union Minister Bhupender Yadav. Discussions focused on making plans more effective and developing natural forests.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said that a workshop was held to strengthen measures for the protection of forests and tree cover, with officials, scientists and academicians from institutions including ISRO, IIFM, ICFRE and the Forest Survey of India participating in the discussions.

Officials, scientists and academicians from various institutions, including the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) and Forest Survey of India (FSI), participated in the workshop.

Workshop Deliberations

"Today, a major workshop on the SOPs of the Indian Forest Survey Report was held. Officials, scientists and academicians from ISRO to IIFM, ICFRE and FSI participated," Yadav told reporters here.

He said discussions focused on making plans for the protection of forests and tree cover more effective. "Discussions were held on making a plan for the protection of forests and tree cover more effective. Talks were also held on developing natural quality forests on compensatory afforestation land," the Union Minister said.

Strengthening Conservation Efforts

The workshop brought together experts and stakeholders to deliberate on improving forest assessment and strengthening conservation efforts, with a focus on enhancing the quality of forests developed under compensatory afforestation programmes.

The workshop assumes significance as India seeks to further strengthen its system for monitoring and conserving forest and tree cover through scientific assessment and modern technology.

The Forest Survey of India (FSI), under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, plays a key role in assessing the country’s forest and tree resources. Its assessments provide important inputs for forest conservation policies, planning and monitoring changes in forest cover.

Coordinated Scientific Approach

The participation of experts and representatives from institutions such as ISRO, IIFM, ICFRE and FSI brought together expertise in satellite technology, forestry research, education and forest assessment. Their involvement is expected to support a more coordinated and scientific approach towards forest conservation.

The discussions also focused on compensatory afforestation, with emphasis on developing natural-quality forests rather than limiting efforts to conventional plantation activities. The focus is aimed at ensuring that afforestation measures deliver stronger ecological benefits and contribute to sustainable forest development.

(ANI)