AAP has questioned the legality of a 200-bed PG in Satya Niketan, alleging it's linked to BJP MLA Anil Sharma's family. Saurabh Bharadwaj claims the PG is built on a much larger area than sanctioned and has challenged the MLA to prove its legality.

The Aam Aadmi Party has raised questions over the legality of a 200-bed PG in Satya Niketan-Moti Bagh and linked the alleged ownership to the extended family of BJP MLA Anil Sharma.

On Thursday, AAP councillors led by Delhi Unit President Saurabh Bharadwaj gheraoed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi South Zone office and claimed to have obtained the building plan of the PG (Paying Guest) accomodation.

'Shocking Facts' Emerge from Building Plan

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged, “On Thursday, I went to the South Zone office in Green Park along with councillors from my party from the South Zone. We sought the building plan and sanctioned map of the PG that RK Puram MLA Anil Sharma has described as legal. After some initial reluctance, the MCD provided us with the plans of this PG, which was constructed in 2022.”

“Some shocking facts have emerged. The first is that this PG has been built on approximately 400 to 500 square yards, whereas the sanctioned building plan is for only 230 square yards. Even within that, construction was permitted on only 75 per cent of the area, while 25 per cent had to be left vacant,” he further alleged The AAP Delhi Unit Chief questioned how such a building could come up alleging that it was unauthorised.

Building Declared 'Completely Illegal'

“The land registry submitted to the MCD along with the building plan is also for only 230 square yards. The question, therefore, is how a building spread across 400 to 500 square yards could have come up on land whose registry is for only 230 square yards, where construction could have been carried out on only around 175 square yards. This makes it clear that this building is completely illegal, unauthorised and unlawful,” Bharadwaj said.

Call for Action and Demolition

"Repeated complaints were made while this building was being constructed. Despite this, the MCD took no action because, at that time, the MCD was being led by the Delhi LG, and no action was taken due to the intervention of BJP leaders. Now, if Rekha Gupta wants to take action against PGs in Satya Niketan, she should first send a bulldozer to this PG and demolish it,” he added.

AAP Challenges BJP MLA to Make Registry Public

Saurabh Bharadwaj then challenged BJP RK Puram MLA Anil Sharma to make the registry of the building public. “Instead of displaying his registry in thin air, Anil Sharma should make it public so that it can be verified. The registry will reveal how many square yards of land are in his and his father’s names and how much land is currently in their possession. It should be examined how many square yards his house and PG occupy. If everything is in order, there is no problem. But if there is any irregularity, he will have to answer for it. He has been a councillor twice and is now an MLA for the second time. As a public servant, if anything is found to be wrong, a case of possessing assets disproportionate to his income can also be initiated against him,” he said. (ANI)