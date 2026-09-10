Retired 1992-batch IAS officer SCL Das has been sworn in as the new Chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). The oath was administered by Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood, who expressed confidence in Das's administrative experience.

Retired IAS officer SCL Das has taken the oath as the new Chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), with Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood administering the oath of office and secrecy on Thursday. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the minister’s office in New Delhi.

Congratulating Das on his appointment, Sood said his long administrative experience would be valuable in strengthening Delhi’s power sector. He also emphasised the Delhi government’s focus on transparency, accountability and protecting the interests of electricity consumers. “His extensive experience and administrative expertise will further strengthen the functioning of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission,” the minister said.

Role of DERC

DERC is responsible for regulating Delhi’s electricity sector and plays a key role in matters concerning power distribution and consumer interests. The commission also oversees regulatory issues involving the city’s electricity distribution companies.

Das’s appointment comes at a time when issues such as consumer protection, reliable power supply and accountability in the electricity sector remain important concerns for Delhi households and businesses. The Delhi government said it expects Das’s administrative experience to help improve the effectiveness of the regulatory body and further strengthen its role in the city’s power sector.

About the New Chairman

Subhas Chandra Lal Das (SCL Das) is a retired 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who most recently served as Secretary of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India.

Filling a Vacant Post

The post of Chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) had remained vacant since July 2025, following the retirement of Justice (Retd.) Umesh Kumar. SCL Das will now take charge of the electricity regulatory body, which oversees and regulates the power sector in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

In May, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu constituted a committee to recommend candidates for the appointment of the DERC Chairperson and two other members. (ANI)