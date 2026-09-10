SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged the UP govt is rattled and restricting party events, citing police action on Teachers' Day and denial of permission in Bulandshahr. He also accused the government of failing on flood management and environmental issues.

'Why is the government so rattled?': Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government was trying to restrict the party's programmes while accusing it of failing to address issues including floods and environmental conservation. Speaking in Lucknow, Yadav questioned the government's action against Samajwadi Party programmes and alleged that police were deployed in several districts to stop party workers from conducting events on Teachers' Day. "Why is the government so rattled by these programmes? What is the reason for this panic? Perhaps no one has ever witnessed such a poor government in a democracy—one that strips away the rights that belong to you and me," Yadav said.

He alleged that when SP members and workers went to honour teachers and interact with children on education, police were deployed to prevent them from carrying out the programmes. "This government is on its way out; that is the resolve we have committed ourselves to," he added.

Denial of Permission for Party Event

Speaking about the denial of permission for a party event in Bulandshahr, Yadav alleged that the administration initially assured SP workers that permission would be granted but later denied approval citing the month of Sawan. He said the party had fixed the date of the programme and remained in contact with the District Magistrate and other officials. However, after the date was rescheduled, permission was still not granted for the proposed venue, he alleged.

Yadav said the party had planned to meet workers, interact with the media and discuss decisions that a future Samajwadi Party government would take. He added that while a state-level manifesto for the upcoming elections would be prepared, the party also wanted to identify district-level issues and include major initiatives in the manifesto.

The SP chief further alleged that permission for a helipad was also denied on the grounds of waterlogging at the Reserve Police Lines ground.

Slams Govt on Flood Management, Environment

Yadav also targeted the state government over flood management, alleging that promises made regarding construction of riverbanks and measures to prevent flood damage had not been fulfilled. "The government has kept claiming that it would resolve the flood problem; however, it made false promises regarding the construction of riverbanks and measures to prevent flood damage," he said.

The SP chief also said that the party's election manifesto would include measures for the preservation of Lakhimpur's forest, describing it as a unique and historic ecosystem.