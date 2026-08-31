Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led a protest in Shimla, accusing the BJP of a 'new trend of dictatorship' by filing cases against Rahul Gandhi. He said the BJP was trying to suppress the opposition's voice due to Gandhi's rising popularity.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to suppress the voice of the opposition and alleged that the registration of cases against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was part of a "new trend of dictatorship."

CM Sukhu made the remarks while addressing the media after leading a protest organised by the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee outside the Shimla Deputy Commissioner's office on Monday evening. Several Congress ministers, including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, State Congress Committee chief Vinay Kumar, MLAs and party leaders participated in the demonstration. The protest was held against what the Congress described as the BJP's alleged targeting of Rahul Gandhi through the registration of cases, as well as the alleged insult to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge following a rally in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

'FIR should have been against those who insulted Kharge'

Sukhu said Rahul Gandhi had demanded that an FIR be registered against those who allegedly insulted Kharge, instead of action being taken against him. "Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in this context and said that the insult to our national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Haldwani, including the talk of purification of the place, is a very big blot on humanity. He demanded that an FIR be registered against those who made such statements," Sukhu said.

"But instead, the BJP did the opposite. Our national president belongs to the Dalit community. Those who insulted him should have faced an FIR. Was an FIR required against those who insulted him, or against Rahul Gandhi, who raised the issue? Today's protest is being held in this context," the Chief Minister said.

'New trend of dictatorship has started'

Sukhu alleged that the registration of cases against political leaders for holding press conferences was an unusual development. "Have you ever heard of an FIR being registered over a press conference? This is the first time that such a thing has happened," he said.

He accused the BJP of being "afraid" of Rahul Gandhi's growing popularity and said the Congress would oppose any attempt to silence the opposition. "It is very unfortunate. In a democracy, suppressing the voice of the opposition is dangerous for democracy. A new trend of dictatorship has started. The Congress party and the Congress government of Himachal Pradesh oppose this," Sukhu said.

BJP afraid of Rahul Gandhi's popularity: Sukhu

Responding to a question on whether the Congress was politicising the issue, Sukhu said Rahul Gandhi had merely demanded action against those responsible for the alleged insult to Kharge. "Why would we politicise it? Rahul Gandhi, through his press conference, only demanded that an FIR be registered against those who insulted him. If the BJP says those people do not belong to the party, then an FIR should be registered against them. Whoever they are, why is an FIR not being registered?" he asked.

CM Sukhu said the Congress would not tolerate the alleged insult of any individual, particularly an elderly person and a leader belonging to the Dalit community. "Insulting any person, especially an elderly person, and insulting him on the basis of his being a Dalit, is something the Congress party will never tolerate. Our ideology is based on the welfare of all sections of society and all religions," he said.

Asked about the motive behind the action against Rahul Gandhi, Sukhu said the BJP was concerned about his growing public support. "The reason is Rahul Gandhi's increasing popularity. People are following him and listening to what he says. The BJP is worried about this and is therefore trying to suppress his voice," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)