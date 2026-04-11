West Asia Crisis Hits Indian Jobs Hard! Ramanand Nand Raises Alarm | Career News

West Asia conflict is severely impacting Indian jobs, students & professionals in the region!Director of Centre for Policy Research & Governance, Ramanand Nand warns that the crisis is being underestimated. It has disrupted livelihoods, academic activities, and normal life for lakhs of Indians. Time for India & the world to act and secure the future.0:00 - West Asia Crisis Hits Indian Jobs Hard1:23 - Ramanand Nand raises alarm2:00 - Time to act and secure the future

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