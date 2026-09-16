SP leader ST Hasan criticised the UCC, saying it will harm communal harmony. UP minister Sanjay Nishad backed the code for social justice. Congress's Ajay Rai accused the BJP of polarising voters. BJP confirmed its commitment to implementing the UCC.

UP Minister Defends UCC for Social Justice

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader ST Hasan on Wednesday criticised the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), cautioning that contentious topics are being brought to the forefront as elections approach, which could undermine communal harmony. Speaking to ANI in Moradabad, the former MP argued that India's diverse religious traditions make a single unified code impractical, while affirming that his community will remain committed to its faith-based personal laws regardless of legislative changes. "Who knows how many more may come up by the time elections arrive that could affect Hindu-Muslim unity and harm communal harmony. One of the major issues in this is the UCC... Many laws are different for different religions... Therefore, a uniform code of conduct or a uniform civil code cannot simply be implemented. Whether they bring the UCC or anything else, we will continue to follow our own religious practices," said ST Hasan.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad defended the prospective code, asserting that standardised legislation is vital to achieving genuine social justice, gender parity, and equal constitutional rights. Nishad invoked the historical legacy of B.R. Ambedkar, arguing that systemic discrimination embedded within historical personal laws runs contrary to the foundational principles of the Constitution. "The Constitution always talks about social justice, which will only happen when there are equal citizenship and equal rights, coming from laws, acts, and notifications. That is exactly why Ambedkar opposed the Hindu Code Bill and resigned because there was discrimination based on religion and caste. Congress didn't agree at first, but they eventually had to,” Nishad told reporters.

Expanding on the necessity of legal reform for vulnerable demographics, Nishad turned his focus to gender justice under personal laws, asking, “Aren't Muslim women part of this country?. They just kept going along with Talaq, but discrimination based on religion where is that even in the Constitution?” Nishad pointed to the framework adopted in Gujarat as a benchmark for public welfare, suggesting that uniform statutes should be expanded nationwide to eradicate remaining legal discrepancies: “Religion is a way of life, but the right to equality, respect, safety, prosperity, and self-reliance is in the Constitution. The vote should be equal for whoever casts it... There shouldn't be any discrimination based on caste or gender. We feel that everyone is happy with what was implemented in Gujarat... It should happen everywhere," Sanjay Nishad added.

Congress Accuses BJP of Polarisation

The remarks came in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that the UCC will be implemented in all 21 NDA-ruled states before 2029. On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the ruling party itself orchestrated the dumping of sandbags into Varanasi's sewer lines to deflect blame from civic waterlogging, while taking sharp swipes at the BJP's outreach drives, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and alliance dynamics. The Congress leader also aimed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that the Uniform Civil Code would be rolled out across all NDA-governed states before 2029, accusing the BJP of relying on communal issues to polarise society. "They only know how to engage in Hindu-Muslim politics. Mosques are being demolished or targeted, as witnessed in Saharanpur, and notices are being served to Mustafa Masjid in Moradabad to provoke tensions. Whether they bring UCC or UGC, their only intention is to make communities fight each other," he alleged.

Responding to Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad's recent meeting with Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey, Rai challenged the NDA ally to stand up for his community. "If Sanjay Nishad has the courage, he should resign from the government and genuinely fight for the rights of the Nishad community. The Congress party is the true well-wisher of Nishads, not the Samajwadi Party. Sanjay Nishad should reach out to the Congress rather than the Samajwadi Party," Rai stated.

BJP Reaffirms Commitment to Implement UCC

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said that the issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was prominently included in the party's 2024 election manifesto and asserted that the government was working towards bringing the "important law" in the country. This came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the UCC would be implemented across all 21 states governed by the BJP-led NDA before 2029. "When the manifesto was released on April 14, 2024, our party prominently included the issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)... Our party believes that until the Uniform Civil Code is implemented, women must receive complete protection of their rights. Therefore, our government is working towards bringing this important law in the country. The Union Home Minister is moving in that direction," Chaudhary said.

UCC Aims for Common Personal Laws

The UCC aims to establish a common set of personal laws for all citizens, irrespective of religion, in matters including marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption. The issue has been a key agenda of the BJP, with the party advocating for its implementation as part of its broader legal and social reforms. (ANI)