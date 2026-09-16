The Chandigarh Administration has notified the UT Chandigarh Health Service Rules, 2026, for its Group-A medical officers. The new rules define the cadre structure, recruitment process, service conditions, and time-bound promotions under DACP.

The Chandigarh Administration has notified the UT Chandigarh Health Service Rules (Group-A General Duty Medical Officer Sub-Cadre in Health Department), 2026, laying down the recruitment, promotion, service conditions and cadre structure for General Duty Medical Officers in the Health Department. The rules, notified under Article 309 of the Constitution, will come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

Cadre Structure and Promotions

The service will comprise Group-A posts, including Medical Officer, Senior Medical Officer, Chief Medical Officer, Additional Director, Director (Hospital) and Director (Administration). According to the notification, the sanctioned strength currently includes 186 posts at the levels of Chief Medical Officer, Senior Medical Officer and Medical Officer, while the number of posts at the levels of Director (Administration), Director (Hospital) and Additional Director has been shown as nil in the schedule. The sanctioned strength may be revised by the Administration depending on requirements.

Time-bound Promotions Under DACP

The rules provide for time-bound promotions under the Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) Scheme, without taking vacancies into account. A Medical Officer in Level-10, carrying a pay scale of ₹56,100-1,77,500, will be eligible for promotion to Senior Medical Officer after eight years of regular service, while a Senior Medical Officer can be promoted to Chief Medical Officer after five years in the grade. For promotion to Director (Hospital), a Chief Medical Officer will require four years of service and a "Very Good" benchmark.

The benchmark for promotion from Medical Officer to Senior Medical Officer is "Good," while promotions from Senior Medical Officer to Chief Medical Officer and from Chief Medical Officer to Director (Hospital) require a "Very Good" benchmark.

Recruitment Rules

Recruitment to the post of Medical Officer will be through a combination of deputation and direct recruitment. The rules prescribe a 60:40 ratio, with 60 per cent of posts to be filled through deputation, failing which through direct recruitment, and 40 per cent through direct recruitment, failing which through deputation. Direct recruitment will be based on a written examination conducted by the UPSC, followed by an interview or selection process.

Eligibility for Direct Recruitment

For direct recruitment as Medical Officer, candidates must possess a recognised MBBS degree and must have completed the compulsory rotating internship before appointment. The prescribed upper age limit is 35 years, with relaxation for government servants as per applicable government instructions.

Service Conditions and Allowances

The rules also prohibit private practice of any kind, including consultation and laboratory practice, for officers appointed to the service. Eligible medical practitioners will be entitled to a non-practising allowance at rates decided by the government.

Promotion Committee

The notification further states that departmental promotions up to the post of Director (Hospital) will be considered by the prescribed Departmental Promotion Committee. The committee for promotions to senior positions will be headed by the Chief Secretary, UT Chandigarh, with senior officials of the Health and Personnel departments as members. (ANI)