Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the new KLE JGMMMC and the 1,200-bed KLE Hospital in Hubballi on September 19. The state-of-the-art facility features AI integration and aims to boost healthcare in North Karnataka.

In a major boost to healthcare infrastructure and medical education in North Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the new academic building of KLE Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorusavirmath Medical College (JGMMMC) and the 1,200-bed KLE Hospital & Medical Research Centre (KLE HMRC) at Gabbur in Hubballi on September 19. The dedication ceremony marks a significant milestone in KLE Society's expansion in higher education and healthcare delivery, bringing state-of-the-art diagnostic, treatment and research facilities to the region.

AI-integrated, state-of-the-art facility

Speaking to reporters ahead of the event, KLE University Chancellor Prabhakar Kore highlighted the advanced technological integration at the newly constructed campus. "This is the most modern medical college and hospital in Hubballi. You can say artificial intelligence has also been integrated into this hospital setup. We have the most modern equipment, and our team consists of young, highly trained doctors who have completed fellowships outside Hubli. They are experts in their fields, and the entire staff is ready to serve the people," Kore said.

Amit Shah's Visit Details

Detailing the schedule of the Union Home Minister's visit, Kore stated that Shah is expected to reach Hubballi ahead of the ceremony and officially dedicate the facility around 11:00 AM on the 19th. "The Home Minister is arriving on the night of the 18th, as per initial information, and by 11:00 AM on the 19th, he will be inaugurating the medical college and hospital. Following the inauguration, dignitaries will attend a two-hour formal program at the venue," he said.

Dignitaries to Attend

The event is set to witness the participation of several senior leaders and public representatives from Karnataka. "Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, the local district in-charge minister, former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar, alongside local MLAs and representatives, will be attending the ceremony," Kore added.

Future Expansion Plans

Elaborating on the institution's future roadmap, the Chancellor noted that land has already been earmarked for further capacity building at the campus. "Going forward, we have also reserved dedicated space specifically for an independent, purely super-speciality hospital on the campus," he added. (ANI)