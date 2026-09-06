The first meeting of the Karnataka AI University Consultation Committee, led by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, was held in Bengaluru to create a roadmap for the university and start immediate AI skilling and reskilling programmes.

The first meeting of the Karnataka Artificial Intelligence University (KAIU) Consultation Committee was held on Saturday in Bengaluru, bringing together senior leaders from the technology industry, academia and the Government of Karnataka to discuss the roadmap for establishing the proposed AI University and launching immediate AI education and skilling programmes.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the committee, chaired by Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder, Infosys and Chairman, Axilor Ventures, and co-chaired by Dr N Manjula, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, has been constituted to prepare a comprehensive roadmap for the phased establishment and operationalisation of the proposed Karnataka Artificial Intelligence University.

From AI Vision to Action: Karnataka Begins the Journey The first meeting of the Karnataka Artificial Intelligence University Consultation Committee was held today in Bengaluru, chaired by Shri Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairperson of the KAIU Consultation Committee, Co-founder,… — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) September 5, 2026

Focus on Immediate Skilling and Partnerships

The meeting focused on bringing together industry and academic institutions to take the AI University initiative forward and on identifying programmes that can be started immediately to build AI skills in Karnataka.

The committee discussed immediate AI skilling through certificate, diploma, finishing-school, executive education and reskilling programmes, to be launched through industry and academic partnerships ahead of the establishment of the full-fledged university.

The programmes will focus on emerging AI skills, including generative and agentic AI, data analytics, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, AI infrastructure and data centres, physical AI, semiconductor and hardware applications, and AI literacy. The programmes will serve university students and graduates, working technology professionals, professionals from other sectors, rural youth, and those looking to build careers in AI, research or entrepreneurship.

The committee also discussed measuring the impact of AI skilling not only through the number of people trained, but through employment, entrepreneurship and other economic opportunities created.

To expand access to AI training across the state, existing educational infrastructure and AI learning laboratories across Karnataka can be leveraged to provide hands-on training beyond Bengaluru. Industry partners can contribute training programmes, certifications, faculty, mentors and practical, industry-relevant projects.

Long-Term Vision and Academic Framework

The university will span AI education, continuing education, advanced research, industry collaboration and application of AI to real-world challenges.

The committee discussed academic and international partnerships, including joint programmes with leading institutions in Karnataka and elsewhere, international university collaborations, industry-led research and pathways for advanced programmes, including PhD programmes. It also discussed building a strong pool of faculty through industry and academic partnerships, including adjunct and visiting faculty, and creating opportunities for leading researchers to collaborate with institutions and industry in Karnataka.

The Path Forward: Roadmap and Institutional Structure

The immediate roadmap includes mapping existing AI training programmes and certifications offered by industry, assessing available academic and training infrastructure, and identifying programmes that can be rolled out in the near term. An institutional mechanism will also be created to coordinate the initial programmes and establish an academic framework for evaluating and validating curricula, assessments and certification programmes.

In parallel, the legislative and institutional processes for establishing the proposed AI University will progress, while existing infrastructure and partnerships will be used to commence immediate skilling initiatives.

Speaking at the meeting, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairperson of the KAIU Consultation Committee, said, “The first meeting was about moving from vision to action. Our immediate task is to map the training programmes and expertise already available with industry, the infrastructure available across academic institutions, and the programmes already being developed, and bring these capabilities together to create meaningful skilling opportunities. At the same time, we will work on mechanisms for industry and academia to contribute faculty, expertise and resources, while developing a phased roadmap for the university. The objective is to start creating AI talent and employment opportunities now, even as we build the institution for the long term.”

“The priority is to put in place the institutional structure required to take this initiative forward. We will work towards creating an appropriate entity to coordinate the participation of industry and academic institutions, and an academic structure that can evaluate and validate the programmes, curricula and certification frameworks proposed by different partners. This will allow us to bring together the capabilities available across the ecosystem in a coordinated manner and begin rolling out relevant programmes, while the legislative process for establishing the AI University progresses in parallel,” said Dr N Manjula, Karnataka IT Secretary.

The committee will now work towards developing a phased roadmap covering immediate skilling initiatives, the establishment of the university, academic programmes, research, industry partnerships, infrastructure and long-term institutional development. (ANI)