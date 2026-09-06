Congress leaders have slammed PM Modi over his remarks at SRCC, alleging the BJP's recent focus on GenZ outreach shows its anxiety over Rahul Gandhi. They called the speech misleading and said the language used was not befitting of a Prime Minister.

Congress leaders have slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks concerning the party at an event at Shri Ram College of Commerce on Saturday and said BJP's recent focus on GenZ outreach shows its anxiety over Rahul Gandhi.

'Terrified of Rahul Gandhi'

West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar alleged that BJP was concerned over the views of GenZ and the issues being raised by it. "It feels great seeing how afraid they are of Rahul Gandhi; he has made it a necessity to chase after 'Gen Z' from morning till night. How much will you run. He is clearly terrified. When it comes to Teachers' Day, the bond usually forms with the friend who sat at the same desk during one's school days--but the Prime Minister doesn't have that; he can't seem to find such a connection,” he said. “So, when there is no real link to that, how could a genuine bond possibly form?" he added.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi told ANI that PM Modi's did not have substantive content. "He hasn't said a single good thing... He senses that the country's mood has turned against him--that the public is opposed to the Hindu-Muslim rhetoric... That is why he delivered a speech claiming that previous governments did nothing, while PM Modi has supposedly accomplished so much. It was the kind of speech designed to mislead people," Alvi alleged on Saturday. "He always speaks against Congress. But the language he uses is not befitting of a Prime Minister," he added.

Congress MP Imran Masood said that PM Modi should also answer about the Ram Mandir donation row. "If you are taking credit, you must also accept the blame--explain the issue regarding the theft of Ram Mandir donations; where did that money go? People's faith is being hurt, so you should answer for that too," he said.

PM Modi's address at SRCC

PM Modi, who participated in centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on Saturday, took several digs at the Congress.

On India's economic growth

"The world was calling India one of the 'Fragile Five.' Today, the world is watching India become the fastest-growing major economy. In just the past week, there have been several positive developments regarding India's economy. The 7.8 per cent growth has come at a time when the war in West Asia is ongoing and there have been several trade-related challenges. Achieving such growth under these circumstances shows India's strength and potential," he said.

"India is not only growing but also creating new employment opportunities. Despite this, those for whom the glass was half empty in 2013 continue to think the same way even today. For them, the glass will always be half empty. I talk about the glass; I am not talking about anything remaining empty," he added.

'Dimagi Naxal' jibe

PM Modi also referred to his ‘Dimagi Naxal’ jibe made during his Independence Day speech. "I gave a homoeopathic pill from the Red Fort--"Dimagi Naxal". According to the principles of homoeopathy, when you begin homoeopathic treatment, the disease initially gets worse. That is the nature of homoeopathy. Similarly, as soon as I gave the "Dimagi Naxal" homoeopathic pill, all the "Dimagi Naxals" started coming out one after another. And now the public is also seeing the true colours of those who are promoting this illness," he said.