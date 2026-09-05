A man in Uttar Pradesh found a creative solution for carrying his lunch, which became a viral moment online. Lacking a tiffin, he used an empty mobile phone box to pack his sabzi. A video captured by a friend shows the reveal, prompting laughter.

A man from Uttar Pradesh has found an unusual solution to a familiar everyday problem: what to do when you have homemade food but no tiffin. Instead of carrying a conventional lunch box, he reportedly used an empty mobile phone box to pack his sabzi, turning an ordinary workaround into a viral moment.

Instagram user Anand Raj shared a video showing his friend carrying the makeshift lunch container. The clip captures the man opening the box, which is filled to the top with sabzi. His friends immediately burst into laughter after seeing what was inside.

Introducing the unusual lunch arrangement, the person recording the video said, “He didn't have a tiffin, so he decided to bring his food in a mobile phone box.” The unexpected choice quickly became the focus of the clip.

Watch the viral video here:

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The video attracted attention online, with social media users adding their own jokes to the unusual lunch-box story. One person quipped that the clip finally explained why people selling phones on OLX often specifically mention “No Box”. Another joked that people simply had to become smarter with time.

A third commenter drew a humorous comparison between traditional “girls' tiffin boxes” and unconventional “boys' tiffin boxes”, adding another layer to the light-hearted discussion.

What began as a practical solution for carrying sabzi without a tiffin turned into a moment of laughter among friends and eventually caught the attention of viewers online.

The original video was shared by Anand Raj on Instagram, where the clip shows the exchange and the reveal of the makeshift lunch box. The viral moment is less about the mobile phone box itself and more about the ingenuity and humour surrounding an ordinary lunch routine. It also shows how a small, spontaneous moment among friends can quickly travel across social media, sparking jokes and reactions.

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