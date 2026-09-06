Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar died of a heart attack at Mercy Hospital in Giridih. He was brought in with chest pain and couldn't be revived. CM Hemant Soren and the JMM mourned his death, calling it an irreparable loss for the state.

Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar passed away at Mercy Hospital in Giridih late Sunday night after suffering a heart attack, hospital authorities said. He was brought to the hospital with complaints of chest pain and was declared dead despite resuscitation efforts by doctors.

Dr Shahzad Sheikh of Mercy Hospital, while providing details about the minister’s health condition, said, "Patient Sudivya Kumar came to us around 02:15. The patient had chest pain for two hours, and when the patient came here, he had already aspirated. Whatever he had vomited had gone into the lungs. Upon coming, he was immediately intubated. On the ECG, there were signs of a heart attack. Within 10-15 minutes, the patient collapsed. CPR was started. While CPR was in progress, all CPR procedures were done, and despite all resuscitation measures, the patient was pronounced dead."

CM Hemant Soren Expresses Grief

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the demise of Sudivya Kumar and described him as an elder brother and a dedicated colleague.

In a post on X, Soren said, “Late at night, I received the heartbreaking news of the passing of my elder brother, our beloved Sudivya Kumar Sonu Ji. Accepting this news is extremely difficult for me. Sonu Bhaiya's departure has left a void in my life that cannot be expressed in words.”

Recalling his association with Sudivya Kumar, Soren said, “Sonu Bhaiya was not just a senior colleague or political associate to me. He was like an elder brother—affectionate, guiding, and steadfastly standing by my side in every difficult time. The moments spent with him and the lessons learned from him will always remain with me.”

Soren further said that Sudivya Kumar had been associated with the Jharkhand movement and devoted his life to the cause of Jharkhand's identity and rights. He added, “As a dedicated soldier of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, he devoted his entire life to the fight for Jharkhand's identity, rights, and pride. His dedication to Jharkhandiyat and his indomitable spirit will always be remembered.”

The Chief Minister said the minister’s demise was a personal loss for him and added, “Sonu Bhaiya, your passing is a personal loss for me. Your absence will always be felt. I will carry your affection, your struggles, and your commitment to Jharkhand with me for life. You will always be remembered, Bhaiya.”

JMM Mourns Irreparable Loss

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also condoled the death of its senior leader and minister, saying his demise was an irreparable loss for the party, government and the state.

In a post on X, JMM said, “As a dedicated soldier of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, he devoted his entire life to the fight for Jharkhand's identity, rights, and pride. His dedication to Jharkhandiyat and his indomitable spirit will always be remembered. Today, as I remember him, my heart keeps thinking how fragile life is. The voice that was among us until yesterday is now only in memories. Sonu Bhaiya, your passing is a personal loss for me. Your absence will always be felt. I will carry your affection, your struggles, and your commitment to Jharkhand with me for life. You will always be remembered, Bhaiya.”

The party added, “The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha family is stunned and heartbroken by the untimely demise of Sudivya Kumar, a dedicated comrade of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and a minister in the Jharkhand government. His departure is an irreplaceable loss for the party, the government, and Jharkhand. His struggles, service, and contributions will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha family. May God grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the bereaved family and all comrades in this difficult time."

Meanwhile, JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey mourned the demise of Sudivya Kumar, calling his death an irreparable loss for the party and state politics. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Our colleague and Cabinet Minister is no longer with us. He suffered a heart attack; although he was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved. It is tragic news, an irreparable loss for the JMM and for the politics of Jharkhand... Sudivya Kumar was a remarkable figure; he was also my friend. It is hard to believe that he has left us."

(ANI)