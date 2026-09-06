UP CM Yogi Adityanath will visit flood-affected Chitrakoot to review relief efforts. He will conduct an aerial survey, distribute aid to 800 families, and provide land allotment certificates to those left homeless by the devastating floods.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit flood-affected families in Chitrakoot on Sunday to take stock of the situation and review relief and rehabilitation measures amid rising water levels in the region.

He said he would reach out to families affected by the floods in the sacred land of Chitrakoot, associated with Lord Shri Kamtanath Ji.

CM Outlines Relief Plan

In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote, “Today, I will reach out to the flood-affected families in the sacred land of Chitrakoot, associated with Lord Shri Kamtanath Ji, to share in their suffering and assess the arrangements for relief and rehabilitation. Along with conducting an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas, relief materials will be provided to 800 flood-affected families, and land allotment certificates for housing will be given to families rendered homeless by the floods, along with relief amounts from the Disaster Relief Fund.”

The Chief Minister said an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas would also be conducted. He added that relief materials would be provided to 800 affected families, while land allotment certificates for housing would be given to families who have been rendered homeless due to the floods.

“Ensuring assistance reaches every affected individual, rehabilitating every homeless person, and providing support to each suffering family in this hour of crisis is the highest priority of the double-engine government,” the post read.

Widespread Inundation in the Region

The Mandakini River in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot has swollen to unprecedented levels, flooding Ramghat and several nearby areas along the Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border following incessant rainfall. The river has surpassed its previous 23-year high, leaving shops, temples and monasteries submerged, while several roads have been transformed into waterways.

31 Districts Affected in UP

A flood-like situation has been reported in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh, with 22 districts facing inundation. The affected districts include Ayodhya, Badaun, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Farrukhabad, Azamgarh, Ballia, Barabanki, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Kasganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Unnao and Varanasi, among others.