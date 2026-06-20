Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini called yoga an invaluable gift from India's culture to the world. Speaking at a yoga event in Sirsa, he said it's a complete way of life and credited PM Modi for its global recognition and for establishing International Yoga Day.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that yoga is an invaluable gift of India's culture, bestowed upon humanity by the country's sages for the welfare of the entire world. The journey of yoga, which began thousands of years ago, has today assumed a global dimension. Yoga is not merely a physical practice, it is a complete way of life that connects the body, mind, soul and society, he said.

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The Chief Minister was addressing a yoga practice programme organised on the occasion of International Yoga Day at the dham of Baba Bhuman Shah located at village Baba Bhuman Shah (Sangar Sarista) in Sirsa district on Friday. In his address, the Chief Minister said that the entire world will celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21. In this connection, yoga practice programmes are being organised across different districts of Haryana.

Yoga's Global Recognition

He said that yoga has attained an international stature due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a result of his tireless efforts, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as International Yoga Day in 2014. At that time, 177 countries supported the proposal, and today almost every nation in the world has embraced yoga.

The Chief Minister said that from New York's Times Square and Paris's Eiffel Tower to Tokyo and Toronto, India's spiritual heritage is receiving global recognition through yoga. This is India's strength, established not through the power of the sword but through the strength of penance, culture and spiritual values, he said, according to a release.

Yoga Accorded Status of Sport

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Yogasana has been accorded the status of a sport and included in the Khelo India Youth Games. The Prime Minister's messages like 'Khelega Bharat to Khilega Bharatand 'Yoga Ki Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz' have become a source of inspiration for people across the country, he said.

New India's Growing Strength

Saini said that during 12 of years BJP-led NDA govenrment, India has reached new heights in infrastructure development, technology and the economy, while also showing the world the path of mental peace and better health through yoga. He said that the journey of these 12 years of development and the global spread of yoga reflects the growing strength and global leadership of New India. (ANI)