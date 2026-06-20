CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved registering criminal cases against officials and land sellers in the Haridwar Municipal Corporation land purchase scam after a vigilance probe established allegations of criminal conspiracy and fraud.

Action in Haridwar Land Purchase Scam

In line with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's zero-tolerance policy against corruption, major action has been taken in the Haridwar Municipal Corporation land purchase case, with a detailed vigilance investigation prima facie establishing allegations of criminal conspiracy and fraud in the purchase and sale of land, resulting in financial loss to the civic body. According to the Chief Minister's Office, acting on the recommendation of the State Vigilance Committee headed by the Chief Secretary, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved the registration of criminal cases against officials, employees, and land sellers found involved in the matter. Legal action will be initiated against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, the release said.

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Officials and Individuals Facing Charges

Those against whom cases will be registered include the then Municipal Commissioner Varun Chaudhary, then Assistant Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Kumar Dayal, then Tax Superintendent Laxmikant Bhatt, then Assistant Engineer and In-charge Executive Engineer Anand Singh Mishran, then Property Clerk Vedpal, and then Draftsman Dinesh Kandpal. In addition, cases will also be registered against land sellers and other associated individuals, namely Suman Devi, Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, and Sujit Kumar Singh.

Chief Minister Dhami has made it clear that no compromise will be tolerated in cases of corruption at any level. He reiterated that transparency, accountability, and public interest remain paramount in governance and administration, and that the strictest possible action will continue to be taken against those found guilty. Notably, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had adopted a strict stance as soon as the Haridwar Municipal Corporation land purchase case came to light.

CM Participates in Employment Scheme Event

Meanwhile, in a significant move to strengthen the workforce and empower the youth of the "Devbhoomi", Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the event and honoured beneficiary employers and employees associated with the scheme. A programme for the distribution of incentive funds under the Prime Minister's Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana was organised at Mukhya Sevak Sadan, the Chief Minister's Residence in Dehradun. (ANI)