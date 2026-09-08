The NCSC has sought a report from Punjab authorities on the death of Sangrur resident Gulzar Singh after a BJP leader's plea. Singh, from the Dalit community, allegedly died by suicide after releasing a video blaming a minister over the drug issue.

NCSC Takes Cognisance

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sought a report from the Punjab authorities regarding the death of Sangrur resident Gulzar Singh and the serious allegations reportedly made by him in a video released on social media before his death.

The Commission’s action follows a representation submitted by former MLA and Punjab BJP SC Morcha State President Sheetal Angural, who urged the NCSC to take appropriate action and ensure an impartial investigation into the allegations raised in the video.

In his representation, Angural sought a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding Gulzar Singh’s death and the allegations made in the video before the incident. Taking cognisance of the matter, the NCSC has sought a detailed report from the concerned Punjab authorities.

Political Backlash and Allegations

Earlier, Punjab Congress working president Raj Kumar Verka on Tuesday demanded the dismissal of the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the alleged death by suicide of Gulzar Singh in Sangrur, who belonged to the Dalit community, alleging that those who raise questions about the drug issue are subjected to "brutality and punishment".

Speaking to ANI, Verka said Gulzar Singh, a daily wager from Toor Banzara village, had died by suicide after raising questions about the drug menace in Punjab and blamed the state government for the situation. “Anyone who raises questions about the drug issue faces brutality and punishment. Just yesterday, a man in Sangrur died by suicide and blamed this very government,” Verka said.

He also alleged that a person who tried to raise a question at a Bhagwant Mann rally was subjected to “third-degree” torture. “A person who tried to ask a question at Bhagwant Mann’s rally was subjected to brutal ‘third-degree’ torture, literally having salt rubbed into his wounds,” Verka alleged.

Details of the Incident

Meanwhile, the body of Gulzar Singh was brought to Umeed Multi-Speciality Hospital after he reportedly consumed poison. He was subsequently shifted to DMC Ludhiana, where he died.

According to the information provided, Gulzar Singh had reportedly raised the issue of drug sales in Sangrur during an event attended by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema in Dirba. In a viral video reportedly made after he consumed poison, Gulzar Singh alleged that his son, who was addicted to ‘chitta’, had sold their house to fund his addiction. He also purportedly held Harpal Cheema and the village sarpanch responsible for his death. (ANI)