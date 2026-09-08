The ABVP held a 'Student Safety March' at Delhi University to protest the Satya Niketan tragedy. Students demanded safety audits for PGs, more hostels, and the resignation of the MCD Commissioner, citing administrative failure.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Delhi on Tuesday organised a ‘Student Safety March’ at Delhi University in protest against the tragic incident in Satya Niketan and growing concerns over student safety. The march began at the University’s Rugby Ground and culminated at the Arts Faculty, with thousands of students from colleges across Delhi University participating.

'Aakhir Kab Tak?': Students Demand Safety Measures

Raising the campaign call 'Aakhir Kab Tak?', students demanded immediate safety and structural audits of all PG accommodations in and around student-dominated areas, along with accountability for those responsible for the Satya Niketan tragedy. ABVP further demanded that Delhi University urgently expand hostel capacity and construct new hostels so that students are not forced to depend on unsafe PG accommodations and rented buildings due to the shortage of secure housing. It also called for strict action against PG operators and building owners violating safety norms.

Leaders Demand Accountability for 'Administrative Lapses'

ABVP said the Satya Niketan tragedy cannot be dismissed as an isolated accident, as it points to serious administrative lapses. The organisation demanded that responsibility be fixed and that the MCD Commissioner resign, taking responsibility for the administrative failure.

ABVP National General Secretary Dr. Virendra Singh Solanki said, "Students come to Delhi from across the country with the hope of building their future. They should not have to risk their lives simply because they cannot find safe accommodation. The Satya Niketan tragedy has exposed serious shortcomings in the system. The time for assurances is over; accountability must now be fixed. "The MCD administration must answer for these failures, and the MCD Commissioner should resign. Every PG accommodation in student-dominated areas must undergo a proper safety audit, with immediate action against those found violating safety norms," he added

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said, "Today, thousands of students have come together with one simple question: Aakhir Kab Tak? The Satya Niketan tragedy must become a turning point. Students need safe accommodation, not assurances after every tragedy. Every PG must be audited, violations must invite immediate action, and the shortage of hostels at Delhi University must be addressed on priority. "The administration must also accept responsibility for the lapses that led to the Satya Niketan tragedy. The Student Safety March is a clear message that ABVP will continue to raise these issues until concrete action is taken," he added

Delhi University Students’ Union President Aryan Maan said, "Safe accommodation and adequate hostel facilities have been longstanding demands of ABVP and the Delhi University Students’ Union. We will intensify our efforts for new hostels and expansion of existing hostel capacity so that students have a safe alternative to poorly regulated PGs and rented buildings. Student safety cannot remain a promise made after every tragedy; it must be built into the system. We will continue to work with students to ensure that these demands lead to concrete action and measurable results." (ANI)