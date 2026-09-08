AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi slammed the mistreatment of female MLAs in the Telangana Assembly, demanding a probe. The House also condemned BRS MLCs for their 'derogatory' and 'unparliamentary' remarks against Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

Owaisi Demands Inquiry into Mistreatment of Female MLAs

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) floor Leader in Telangana Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday condemned the mistreatment of female legislators Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Laxma Reddy, calling for a comprehensive inquiry and strict disciplinary action against the security personnel involved. Addressing the issue in the Assembly in Hyderabad, Owaisi raised serious concerns over the violation of the MLAs' dignity during a recent incident, emphasising that disrespect toward women, particularly elected representatives, cannot be tolerated.

"No matter what, a woman’s dignity is dignity. When I say that a mother has been hurt, a woman has been hurt. They are members of this House. It is not right. There should be some restraint," Owaisi stated. Describing the severity of the confrontation, he added, "She is a legislator, an MLA, and a woman. Her hair was pulled. Her sari was stepped on. They are my sisters, sir, and a woman is the honour of our state...I hope that the Speaker would ask for a complete inquiry and would ask them to submit a complete report, and that strict action will be taken against the police officers who have mistreated the legislators..."

Assembly Condemns BRS MLCs' Remarks Against Speaker

Earlier, the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution strongly condemning the alleged derogatory and unparliamentary remarks made by BRS MLCs Tata Madhusudhan and N Naveen Kumar Reddy against Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on September 7. According to an official statement from the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the resolution described the alleged remarks made within the Assembly precincts near Gate No 3 as “highly derogatory, insulting and unparliamentary utterances” and expressed “strongest condemnation and profound disapproval” of the conduct.

The House also condemned the alleged behaviour of the two BRS members of removing their T-shirts in public in the presence of women, calling it “highly objectionable” and an act that “amounts to outrage of the modesty of the women present at the place of the incident.”

“This House considers such conduct to be wholly unbecoming of a Member of the Legislative Council and seriously prejudicial to the dignity, authority and constitutional position of the Speaker and to the dignity, privileges and institutional integrity of the Telangana Legislative Assembly,” the resolution said. It further stated that no political disagreement, personal grievance or difference of opinion could justify conduct that lowers the dignity and authority of the Presiding Officer or affects the orderly functioning of the Assembly.

The House also resolved that BRS leader and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao should take responsibility for the alleged conduct of the two party members and tender an unconditional apology to the Speaker. “This House Resolves that the Leader of the Opposition, K Chandrashekhar Rao, should own responsibility for the said unbecoming conduct of the members of his party and tender an unconditional apology to the Speaker in the interest of institutional integrity, decency and decorum of this House,” the resolution stated.

The controversy erupted on the opening day of the Assembly session following a confrontation between BRS leaders and officials on the Assembly premises, escalating into a fresh political face-off between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday called on Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and expressed solidarity with him. (ANI)