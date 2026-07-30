Gujarat launches the 'Marketing Support Scheme' to help rural women in Sakhi Mandals sell products on e-commerce platforms. With a Rs 25 crore provision, the scheme aims to boost their income and connect them to national and international markets.

The Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Limited (GLPC) has launched the 'Marketing Support Scheme' to help rural women associated with Sakhi Mandals become financially self-reliant and increase their income by connecting their products to e-commerce platforms and national and international markets.

According to an official release, the scheme will be implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the guidance of Rural Development Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya and Minister of State Sanjaysinh Mahida. A provision of Rs 25 crore has been made for 2026-27 to support Sakhi Mandals in accessing e-commerce platforms, giving them access to national and international markets.

Financial Support for Online Transition

The release stated that products made by Self-Help Groups have so far been sold mainly through local fairs and exhibitions. Under the new scheme, financial assistance will be provided to complete the formalities required for registration on e-commerce platforms. The assistance includes up to Rs 15,000 for GST registration, up to Rs 10,000 for obtaining an FSSAI licence and up to Rs 2,000 for PAN card registration.

Incentives and Economic Goals

The scheme also provides an online sales incentive of Rs 20 per order, with lifetime assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh for each Sakhi Mandal. According to the release, the initiative aims to enable rural women to earn from home, become 'Lakhpati Didis' and strengthen the rural economy.

Success Story: Osam Sakhi Mandal

The release also highlighted the success story of Rekhaben Girishbhai Pethani, President of the Osam Sakhi Mandal in Patanvav village of Dhoraji taluka in Rajkot district. It stated that after joining a Self-Help Group in 2016, she received food processing training from RSETI and started a traditional spices business. With a bank loan of Rs 1.5 lakh, she expanded the business and created employment opportunities for other local women.

According to the release, Rekhaben's spice unit now earns an annual income of over Rs 10.96 lakh. It added that under the new Marketing Support Scheme, Sakhi Mandals like hers will be able to sell their products through e-commerce platforms and reach customers in national and international markets. (ANI)