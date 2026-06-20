Gujarat government held a conference to integrate MSMEs and startups into the national defence supply chain, emphasizing Aatmanirbharta. Experts called for collaboration over competition to commercialise indigenous defence technologies.

The Gujarat Government on Friday hosted a landmark conference titled "Innovation, Startups & Emerging Technologies in Defence" at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) to fast-track the integration of MSMEs and startups into the national defence supply chain.

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According to a press release, the event brought together policymakers, military veterans, academics, and research organisations--including the Electronics & Quality Development Centre (EQDC)--to establish a roadmap for commercialising indigenous technologies capable of modernising India's armed forces.

Aatmanirbharta and Policy Support

Stressing the mandate for Aatmanirbharta, Neel Shrimali, Director of EQDC & Joint Technical Advisor, Government of Gujarat, noted that the private sector must step up to curb imports. "Previously, the government relied entirely on defence PSUs and DRDO. Now, the sector is open, and the government is committed to building the necessary ecosystem startups require," Shrimali said, adding that states have been directed to actively map and address startup bottlenecks. He also highlighted the benefits available under the Viksit Gujarat Industrial Policy 2026 and encouraged industries to take advantage of them.

'Collaborate, Don't Compete'

A key highlight was the call for ecosystem unity. Air Commodore (Dr.) Jayanta Kumar Sahu (Retd.), Director at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), strongly advised startups to "collaborate, don't compete." Sahu stated, "To cross the defence 'Valley of Death', Indian startups must shift from competition to collaboration." According to him, "By dividing core expertise -- where one handles precision hardware and another manages the AI or cyber security layer -- we build a robust, unified indigenous supply chain."

Focus on Next-Generation Capabilities

Panellists emphasised that next-generation military capabilities--including artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, and advanced materials--depend entirely on the agility of smaller enterprises. The primary focus remains on removing regulatory and testing barriers to help innovations seamlessly transition from prototype to active military supply.

Showcasing Indigenous Innovation

As part of the event, an exhibition was also conducted that witnessed participation from 31 defence startups--including AeroShield, Bajrang UAV, Clovin Security, Dronelab Technologies, Omspace Rocket, Orbitt Space, and Prime UAV. They displayed cutting-edge products.

The release said that the attendees also engaged with EQDC to explore technical testing frameworks. Backed by the state's Industries and Mines Department, EQDC regularly services elite clients like ISRO's Space Applications Centre, the Indian Air Force, and ONGC, reinforcing Gujarat's trajectory toward becoming India's premier defence manufacturing hub. (ANI)