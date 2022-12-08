Gujarat Election Morbi Result 2022 Live: Can BJP win in Morbi after the bridge collapse tragedy?

Gujarat Election Morbi Result 2022: The district of Morbi has been in the news due to the recent bridge collapse that claimed at least 135 lives. More than 350 people fell into the Machchu river when a newly renovated colonial-era suspension bridge collapsed. Will the saffron party win this district despite the collapse?

Voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 was held in two phases. The results of three assembly seats and the fate of the candidates will be announced today.

Morbi Assembly seat: Brijesh Mishra is not a candidate for the BJP. Instead, it has picked Kantibhai Amrutiya, a five-time former MLA who was seen taking part in rescue operations after the collapse of the Morbi bridge. Online users shared the photos and videos widely. From 1995 through 2012, he brought home this seat five times. The Congress has picked Jayanti Patel. The AAP has fielded Pankaj Ransariya - a youth candidate active in criticism of the BJP government over the bridge tragedy. He also happens to be a relative of Amrutiya.

Tankara Assembly seat: In the Gujarat Assembly election 2022, candidates who are contesting from Tankara are Durlabhjibhai Harakhjibhai Dethariya from the BJP, Sanjay Bhatasana Patel from Aam Aadmi Party, Kagathara Lalitbhai from the Congress and Chanani Mushabhai Abharambhai from BSP.

In the Gujarat Assembly election 2017, 11 candidates contested the Tankara seat. Congress party leader Kagathara Lalitbhai won the election by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's Raghavajibhai Jivarajbhai Gadara by a margin of 29,770 votes.

Wankaner Assembly seat: In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Pirzada Mahamadjavid Abdulmutalib won Wankaner Assembly constituency seat after securing 72588 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Jitendra Kantilal Somani (Jitu Somani) by a margin of 1361 votes. Pirzada has been given a second chance in this election. While Jitendra Kantilal Somani from BJP and Vikram Sorani from Aam Aadmi Party have contested from this seat.

