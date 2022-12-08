Gujarat Election Surat Result 2022 Live: Will BJP capture all 16 seats unlike 2017?

Gujarat Election Surat Result 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party had won in 15 seats in 2017 elections. Will the saffron party capture all 16 seats this time?

Voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 was held in two phases. The results of 16 assembly seats and the fate of the candidates will be announced today. The Gujarat voting was held in two phases for 182 seats in 33 districts.

Bardoli Assembly seat (SC): BJP has given ticket to Ishwarbhai Parmar this time on Bardoli assembly seat. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Pannaben Anilbhai Patel. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Rajendra Prasad Solanki, while the BSP has fielded Sushilaben Rameshbhai Wagh from here. BJP's Ishwarbhai Parmar had won from here in the 2017 assembly elections.

Choryasi Assembly seat: This time BJP has given ticket to Sandeep Desai on Choryasi assembly seat. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Kantilal Nanubhai Patel. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Prakashbhai Vinodbhai Contractor, while the BSP has fielded Malkhan Ramkishore Verma from here. In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP's Hitesh Kumar Patel Jankhana had won from here.

Kamrej seat: This time BJP has given ticket to Prafulla Panseria on Kamrej assembly seat. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Nilesh Kumbhani. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Ram Dhaduk, while the BSP has fielded Arunbhai Dhanjibhai Sakaria from here. Vinubhai Dayabhai Jalavadiya of BJP won from here in 2017 assembly elections.

Karanj Assembly seat: This time BJP has given ticket to Pravinbhai Manjibhai Ghoghari on Karanj assembly seat. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Bharti Prakashbhai Patel. The Aam Aadmi Party has placed a bet on Manoj Sorathiya. BJP's Pravinbhai Manjibhai Ghoghari won from here in the 2017 assembly elections.

Katargam Assembly seat: This time BJP has given ticket to Vinodbhai Moradiya on Katargam assembly seat. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Kalpesh Harjivanbhai Waria. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Gopalbhai Govardhanbhai Italia, while the BSP has fielded Amit Kumar Vikram Singh from here. Vinodbhai Moradiya of BJP had won from here in the 2017 assembly elections.

Limbayat Assembly seat: This time BJP has given ticket to Sangitaben Rajendrabhai Patil on Limbayat assembly seat. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Gopal D Patil. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Pankajbhai Tayde, while the BSP has fielded Ayaz Qazi from here. BJP's Sangeetaben Rajendrabhai Patil won from here in the 2017 assembly elections.

Mahuva (ST): BJP has given ticket to Mohanbhai Dhanjibhai Dhodia this time on Mahuva assembly seat. On the other hand, the Congress has fielded Hemangini Garasia. Aam Aadmi Party has bet on Kunjankumar Ashokchandra Patel. BJP's Mohanbhai Dhanjibhai Dhodia won from here in the 2017 assembly elections.

Majura Assembly seat: This time BJP has given ticket to Harsh Ramesh Kumar Sanghvi on Majura assembly seat. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Balwant Shantilal Jain. The Aam Aadmi Party has bet on PVS Sarma, while the BSP has fielded Ramesh Prasad Kashiram from here. Harsh Ramesh Kumar Sanghvi of BJP had won from here in the 2017 assembly elections.

Mandvi seat: BJP has given ticket to Kunwarjibhai Narsinghbhai Halpati this time on Mandvi assembly seat. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Anandbhai Mohanbhai Chowdhary. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Sayanaben Rustambhai Gamit, while the BSP has fielded Ashokbhai Chhotubhai Chowdhary from here. In the 2017 assembly elections, Anandbhai Mohanbhai Chowdhary of INC had won from here.



Mangrol seat: This time BJP has given ticket to Ganpat Singh Vestabhai Vasava for Mangrol assembly seat. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Anilbhai Sumanbhai Chowdhary. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Snehalkumar Ramsingh Vasava, while the BSP has fielded Sahdev Vasava from here. In the 2017 assembly elections, Ganpatsinh Vestabhai Vasava of BJP had won from here.

Olpad seat: BJP has given ticket to Mukeshbhai Jinabhai Patel this time on Olpad assembly seat. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Darshan Kumar Amrutlal Nayak. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Dharmabhai Nanubhai Malviya, while the BSP has fielded Khimjibhai Hakabhai Bhalia from here. BJP's Mukeshbhai Jinabhai Patel had won from here in the 2017 assembly elections.

Surat East: This time BJP has given ticket to Arvindbhai Shantilal Rana on Surat East assembly seat. On the other hand, the Congress has fielded Aslam Firozbhai Cyclewala. BSP has fielded Abdul Samad Abdul Majeed Munshi from here. Owaisi's party AIMIM has bet on Wasim Iqbalbhai Khokhar. BJP's Arvindbhai Shantilal Rana won from here in the 2017 assembly elections.

Surat North seat: This time BJP has given ticket to Kantibhai Himmatbhai Balar for Surat North assembly seat. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Ashok Patel. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Mahendra Navadia, while the BSP has fielded Sayeedbhai Yusufbhai Achha. BJP's Kantibhai Himmatbhai Balar had won from here in the 2017 assembly elections.

Surat West seat: This time BJP has given ticket to Purnesh Kumar Ishwarlal Modi on Surat West assembly seat. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Sanjay R Shah. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Rameshchandra Sanghvi Mokshesh, while the BSP has fielded Vimal Raju Utpure from here. BJP's Purnesh Kumar Ishwarlal Modi won from here in the 2017 assembly elections.

Udhna seat: This time BJP has given ticket to Manubhai M Patel on Udhna assembly seat. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Dhansukhbhai Bhagwati Prasad Rajput. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Mahendrabhai Patil, while the BSP has fielded Suresh Mohan Sonawane from here. BJP's Vivekbhai Narottambhai Patel won from here in the 2017 assembly elections.

Varachha Road seat: BJP has given ticket to Kishorbhai Shivbhai Kanani this time on Varachha Road assembly seat. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Prafullabhai Togadia. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Alpesh Kathiria, while the BSP has fielded Pyarelal Bharti from here. In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP's Kishorebhai Shivbhai Kanani had won from here.