Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad's dominant victory over LSG propels them to third place in IPL standings

    Sunrisers Hyderabad delivers a record-breaking performance, securing a resounding win against Lucknow Super Giants and climbing to third place in the IPL points table, marking a significant milestone in the tournament.

    cricket IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad's dominant victory propels them to third place in IPL standings osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 8, 2024, 11:19 PM IST

    In a stunning display of power-hitting, Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening duo propelled their team to third place in the points table with one of the most emphatic 10-wicket wins in IPL history, decimating Lucknow Super Giants with an astonishing 62 balls to spare.

    Opting to bat first on what seemed like a slow and challenging pitch, Lucknow Super Giants managed to post 165/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran anchored the innings, remaining unbeaten on 55 and 48 respectively. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/12) and Pat Cummins (1/47) were the sole wicket-takers for Sunrisers.

    Sunrisers' chase kicked off with off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham's tidy first over, but a boundary off the final ball ignited an onslaught from the opening pair. Travis Head (89* off 30) and Abhishek Sharma (75* off 28) tore apart the opposition's bowling attack, including Yash Thakur, Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ayush Badoni, and Ravi Bishnoi, dispatching the ball to all corners of the ground with relentless aggression.

    Despite Ravi Bishnoi creating a couple of opportunities, Lucknow Super Giants failed to capitalize as chances were missed, allowing the Sunrisers' onslaught to continue unabated. A staggering 148 of the 167 runs were amassed through boundaries, with Head smashing 8 fours and an equal number of sixes, while Abhishek Sharma contributed with 8 fours and 6 maximums.

    With Lucknow Super Giants languishing at sixth place in the points table, their next encounter against Delhi Capitals looms crucial. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad enjoys a week-long break before facing Gujarat Titans at home.

    In a significant turn of events, Mumbai Indians have officially been eliminated from the playoffs race this season, owing to Sunrisers Hyderabad's resounding victory.

    Also Read: 'Apologise to Novak Djokovic': England legend Kevin Pietersen to Australian Govt after AstraZeneca row

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 11:53 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024 Milestone: 1000 Sixes achieved in record time during SRH vs LSG clash osf

    IPL 2024 Milestone: 1000 Sixes achieved in record time during SRH vs LSG clash

    cricket Brian Lara urges ICC to preserve the Test format amid rise in T20 cricket osf

    Brian Lara urges ICC to preserve the Test format amid rise in T20 cricket

    Tennis England cricket legend Kevin Pietersen urges apology for Djokovic from Australia for AstraZeneca withdrawal osf

    'Apologise to Novak Djokovic': England legend Kevin Pietersen to Australian Govt after AstraZeneca row

    Cricket Japan's dominant bowling display restricts Mongolia to the second-lowest total ever of 12 in a T20I encounter osf

    Japan's dominant bowling display restricts Mongolia to the second-lowest total ever of 12 in a T20I encounter

    Its only a bat, ball and you BCCI releases new Team India jersey promo featuring Rohit Sharma & Co (WATCH) snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & others sporting new Team India jersey wins hearts (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024 Milestone: 1000 Sixes achieved in record time during SRH vs LSG clash osf

    IPL 2024 Milestone: 1000 Sixes achieved in record time during SRH vs LSG clash

    Nehru was against reservation of jobs for SC/ST BJP unearths Congress' stance in old newspaper clipping snt

    'Nehru was against reservation of jobs for SC/ST': BJP unearths Congress' stance in old newspaper clipping

    cricket Brian Lara urges ICC to preserve the Test format amid rise in T20 cricket osf

    Brian Lara urges ICC to preserve the Test format amid rise in T20 cricket

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan bows down before Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram temple (WATCH) snt

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan bows down before Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram temple (WATCH)

    Tennis England cricket legend Kevin Pietersen urges apology for Djokovic from Australia for AstraZeneca withdrawal osf

    'Apologise to Novak Djokovic': England legend Kevin Pietersen to Australian Govt after AstraZeneca row

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon