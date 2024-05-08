IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad's dominant victory over LSG propels them to third place in IPL standings

Sunrisers Hyderabad delivers a record-breaking performance, securing a resounding win against Lucknow Super Giants and climbing to third place in the IPL points table, marking a significant milestone in the tournament.

In a stunning display of power-hitting, Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening duo propelled their team to third place in the points table with one of the most emphatic 10-wicket wins in IPL history, decimating Lucknow Super Giants with an astonishing 62 balls to spare.

Opting to bat first on what seemed like a slow and challenging pitch, Lucknow Super Giants managed to post 165/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran anchored the innings, remaining unbeaten on 55 and 48 respectively. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/12) and Pat Cummins (1/47) were the sole wicket-takers for Sunrisers.

Sunrisers' chase kicked off with off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham's tidy first over, but a boundary off the final ball ignited an onslaught from the opening pair. Travis Head (89* off 30) and Abhishek Sharma (75* off 28) tore apart the opposition's bowling attack, including Yash Thakur, Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ayush Badoni, and Ravi Bishnoi, dispatching the ball to all corners of the ground with relentless aggression.

Despite Ravi Bishnoi creating a couple of opportunities, Lucknow Super Giants failed to capitalize as chances were missed, allowing the Sunrisers' onslaught to continue unabated. A staggering 148 of the 167 runs were amassed through boundaries, with Head smashing 8 fours and an equal number of sixes, while Abhishek Sharma contributed with 8 fours and 6 maximums.

With Lucknow Super Giants languishing at sixth place in the points table, their next encounter against Delhi Capitals looms crucial. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad enjoys a week-long break before facing Gujarat Titans at home.

In a significant turn of events, Mumbai Indians have officially been eliminated from the playoffs race this season, owing to Sunrisers Hyderabad's resounding victory.

Also Read: 'Apologise to Novak Djokovic': England legend Kevin Pietersen to Australian Govt after AstraZeneca row

Latest Videos