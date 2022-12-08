Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: Initial trends show BJP takes massive lead, Congress at second spot

    The ruling BJP in Gujarat is aiming for a straight seventh win in Assembly elections in the state. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena.

    Gujarat Election result 2022 live updates BJP AAP Congress who will rule PM Modi home turf gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    The counting of votes is underway in Gujarat. Postal ballots are being counted first. As per intial trends, BJP is at 104, Congress at 22, AAP at 3 and Others have not opened their account yet. Meanwhile, Bhupendra Patel is leading from Ghatlodia.

    The fate of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, youth leaders Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor, among a total 1,621 candidates will be decided.

    The ruling party is expected to win in the range of 117-151 seats, while the Congress was predicted to bag between 16 to 51 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party was projected to bag anything between two and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92. 

    Two phases of voting were held. On December 1, 89 seats in 19 districts were up for election in the first round, which saw a voter participation of 63.3%. On December 5, 93 seats were up for election in the second round, which saw a 64.65% voter turnout.

    Earlier, the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections saw an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent, while the second phase saw an average voter turnout of 64.65 per cent. The two have had 63 per cent voter turnout on average. Gujarat's current polling results are the lowest since 2007.

    This time, the Gujarat election will showcase a three-way race between the BJP, in power, the Congress, and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. A party must win at least 92 of the 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly in order to take power in the state.

    The BJP had bagged 99 Assembly seats and Congress 77 seats in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly election. The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) had won two seats while Nationalist Congress Party had managed to win one. Three Independents had also won in the last Assembly polls.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2022, 8:44 AM IST
