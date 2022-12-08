Gujarat Election Ahmedabad Result 2022 Live: Bhupendra Patel leading in Ghatlodia as per early trends

Gujarat Election Ahmedabad Result 2022: This district has major faces from the Bharatiya Janata Party, including Union home Minister Amit Shah. Here are all latest updates you need to know about it.

The Gujarat voting was held in two phases for 182 seats in 33 districts. For the first phase, on December 1, votes were cast on 89 assembly seats in 19 districts and 788 candidates were in the fray in this phase. Meanwhile, in the second phase, voting was held on the remaining 93 assembly seats in the remaining 14 districts. The fate of 833 candidates was decided in this phase.

Amraiwadi seat: In Amraiwadi assembly seat, BJP has given ticket to Dr. Hasmukh Patel, while Congress has fielded Dharmendra Patel. Whereas, Vinay Gupta from Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray. In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP's Hasmukh Somabhai had won. By-elections were held here in 2019, in which once again BJP candidate Jagdish Patel won.

Asarwa (reserved): In Asarwa (reserved) assembly seat, BJP has given ticket to Darshan Vaghela, while Congress has fielded Vipul Parmar. At the same time, JJ Mewana from Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray. BJP's Pradeep Parmar had won the 2017 assembly elections.

Bapunagar seat: In Bapunagar assembly seat, BJP has given ticket to Dinesh Kushwaha, while Congress has fielded Himmat Singh Patel. At the same time, Rajesh Dixit from Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray. In the 2017 assembly elections, Himmat Singh Patel of INC had won.

Danilimda (SC): In Danilimda assembly seat, BJP has given ticket to Naresh Vyas, while Congress has fielded Shailesh Parmar. Whereas, Dinesh Kapadia from Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray. Congress's Shailesh Parmar had won the 2017 assembly elections.

Dariyapur: BJP has given ticket to Kaushik Jain in Dariyapur assembly seat, while Congress has fielded Ghiyasuddin Shaikh. At the same time, Taj Qureshi from Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray. In the 2017 assembly elections, Ghiyasuddin Shaikh of INC had won.

Daskroi: In Daskroi assembly seat, BJP has given ticket to Babubhai Patel, while Congress has fielded Umendra Singh Jhala. Whereas, Kiran Patel from Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray. Babubhai Patel of BJP had won the 2017 assembly elections.

Dhandhuka: In Dhandhuka assembly seat, BJP has given ticket to Kalubhai Dabhi, while Congress has fielded Harpal Singh Chudasma. At the same time, Chandu Barolia from Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray. In the 2017 assembly elections, Rajesh Kumar Gohil of INC had won.

Dholka: In Dholka assembly seat, BJP has given ticket to Kirit Singh Dabhi, while Congress has fielded Ashwin Rathore. Whereas, Jattubar Gol from Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray. In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP's Bhupendra Singh Chudasama had won.

Ellisbridge: BJP has given ticket to Amit Shah in Ellisbridge assembly seat, while Congress has fielded Bhikhu Dave. At the same time, Paras Shah from Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray. BJP's Rakesh Shah had won the 2017 assembly elections.

Ghatlodia: In Ghatlodia assembly seat, BJP has given ticket to Bhupendra Patel, while Congress has fielded Amiben Yagnik. At the same time, Vijay Patel from Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray. In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP's Bhupendra Patel had won.

Jamalpur-Khadia: In Jamalpur-Khadia assembly seat, BJP has given ticket to Bhushan Bhatt, while Congress has fielded Imran Khedawala. Whereas, Haruni Nagori from Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray. In the 2017 assembly elections, Imran Khedawala of INC had won.

Maninagar: In Maninagar assembly seat, BJP has given ticket to Amul Bhatt, while Congress has fielded CM Rajput. Whereas, Vipul Patel from Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray. In the 2017 assembly elections, Suresh Patel of BJP had won.

Naranpura: In Naranpura assembly seat, BJP has given ticket to Jitendra Patel, while Congress has fielded Sonal Patel. Whereas, Pankaj Patel from Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray. In the 2017 assembly elections, Kaushik Patel of BJP had won.

Naroda: In Naroda assembly seat, BJP has given ticket to Dr. Payal Kukrani, while Congress has tied up with NCP and this seat has gone to NCP's account. In such a situation, NCP has fielded Meghraj Modhwani here. Whereas, Omprakash Tiwari from Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray. In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP's Balram Khubchand Thawani had won.

Nikol: On Nikol assembly seat, BJP has given ticket to Jagdish Vishwakarma, while Congress has fielded Ranjit Brar. At the same time, Ashok Gajera from Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray. BJP's Jagdish Panchal had won the 2017 assembly elections.

Sabarmati: In Sabarmati assembly seat, BJP has given ticket to Dr. Harshad Patel, while Congress has fielded Dinesh Mahida. At the same time, Jaswant Thakor from Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray. Arvind Kumar Patel of BJP had won the 2017 assembly elections.

Sanand: BJP has given ticket to Kanubhai Patel in Sanand assembly seat, while Congress has fielded Ramesh Koli. Whereas, Kuldeep Singh Vaghela from Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray. Kanubhai Patel of BJP had won the 2017 assembly elections.

Thakkarbapa Nagar: In Thakkarbapa Nagar assembly seat, BJP has given ticket to Kanchan Radadiya, while Congress has fielded Vijay Brahmbhatt. Whereas, Sanjay More from Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray. Vallabhbhai Kakadia of BJP had won the 2017 assembly elections.

Vatva: In Vatva assembly seat, BJP has given ticket to Babusinh Jadhav, while Congress has fielded Balwant Singh Gadhvi. Whereas, Bipin Patel is in the fray from Aam Aadmi Party.

Vejalpur: In Vejalpur assembly seat, BJP has given ticket to Amit Thakar, while Congress has fielded Rajendra Patel. Whereas, Kalpesh Patel from Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray. BJP's Kishore Chauhan had won the 2017 assembly elections.

Viramgam: In Viramgam assembly seat, BJP has given ticket to Hardik Patel, while Congress has fielded Lakhabhai Bharwad. Whereas, Amarsingh Kunvarji Thakor from Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray. In the 2017 assembly elections, Lakhabhai of INC had won.