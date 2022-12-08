Gujarat Election Porbandar Result 2022 Live: Who will win this district?

Gujarat Election Porbandar Result 2022: The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023. Porbandar is a legislative assembly constituency in Porbandar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election. Will BJP retain it?

The Gujarat voting was held in two phases for 182 seats in 33 districts. For the first phase, on December 1, votes were cast on 89 assembly seats in 19 districts and 788 candidates were in the fray in this phase. Meanwhile, in the second phase, voting was held on the remaining 93 assembly seats in the remaining 14 districts. The fate of 833 candidates was decided in this phase.

Kutiyana Assembly seat: The constituency is witnessing the main battle between Nathabhai Odedara of Congress party, Bhimabhai Makwana from Aam Admi Party (AAP) and Dheliben Maldebahi Odedara from Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). In 2017, Jadeja Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai of the Nationalist Congress Party won the seat by defeating Odedra Lakhamanbhai Bhimabhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 23709 votes.

Porbandar Assembly seat: This year the main battle is between Arjun Modhwadia of Congress, Jeevan Jungi of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Babubhai Bokhiria representing the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). In 2017, Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiriya of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhvadiya of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 1855 votes.