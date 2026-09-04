A 40-year-old woman, Kajalben Baraiya, died after her 20-year-old live-in partner allegedly assaulted her at Bhavnagar ST bus stand in Gujarat. The September 3 attack followed an argument involving suspected infidelity and alcohol consumption and was captured on CCTV. Kajalben died during treatment on September 4.

A 40-year-old woman was beaten to death at a bus stand in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar following an argument with her live-in partner over an alleged affair and alcohol consumption. The assault, which took place on September 3, was captured on CCTV. The victim was identified as Kajalben Baraiya, who had been living with 20-year-old Faisal alias Khatki for around seven years. Police said the couple frequently quarrelled and had been staying on the footpath near the Bhavnagar ST bus stand.

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According to police, the incident happened between 3 pm and 4 pm on September 3. Faisal allegedly confronted Kajalben and her friend Ravi Gohil after suspecting that the two were in a relationship, reported India Today.

The argument reportedly escalated, with Faisal allegedly throwing Kajalben to the ground before punching and kicking her. She suffered serious injuries, including injuries to her head and other vital parts of her body.

Ravi tried to intervene but was also allegedly assaulted and injured.

CCTV captures assault

The attack was recorded by CCTV cameras installed at the bus stand. The footage reportedly shows people in the area as the assault took place.

However, Ravi told police that the immediate dispute was over drinking alcohol.

City DySP R.R. Singhal said Faisal and Kajalben had been living together for about seven years. Police also said Faisal had previously been jailed in connection with another crime.

After his release, he allegedly learnt that Kajalben was in a relationship with his friend Ravi, which police believe contributed to the confrontation.

Kajalben dies in hospital

Following the assault, Kajalben was rushed to hospital for treatment. She died from her injuries on September 4. Police reached the spot after the incident and questioned Ravi, who had also suffered injuries. Kajalben’s body was sent for post-mortem examination before the required legal procedures were completed.

Following a complaint by Kajalben’s mother, police registered a murder case against Faisal and arrested him.

DySP Singhal said Faisal has previous criminal cases, including robbery and physical assault offences. Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.