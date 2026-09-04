Returnee groups of the NLFT and ATTF blocked NH-8 in Tripura in a 72-hour bandh. They are demanding the implementation of a 2024 tripartite peace accord and have presented a charter of 11 demands to the government, including cadre protection.

Returnee groups associated with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) blocked NH-8 and other roads in Tripura on Friday as part of a 72-hour statewide bandh, demanding implementation of the tripartite peace accord signed on September 4, 2024, and safeguards for former cadres.

Official Response to Protest

Speaking to ANI on the situation, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jirania, Animesh Dhar said members of seven militant groups had gathered to press for fulfilment of their demands. “Today, members of seven militant groups have gathered here to press for the fulfilment of their charter of demands. Since this morning, the police and civil administrations have collected a copy of their demands to forward to higher authorities,” Dhar said.

Protestors' Demands for Accord Implementation

National Liberation Front of Tripura president Prasenjit Debbarma said that seven groups came together to block roads in Tripura, demanding implementation of the tripartite accord signed with the Government of India on September 4, 2024. “We have called for this gathering today—specifically regarding the Tripartite Accord signed with the Government of India on September 4, 2024. The accord is not being implemented properly,” Debbarma said.

He said the groups had repeatedly written to the government and government agencies regarding the issue but alleged that their concerns had not received proper attention. “We have repeatedly written to the government and government agencies regarding this issue, but they haven’t paid proper attention to it,” he said.

Debbarma urged the Government of India to implement the agreed-upon terms at the earliest so that the blockade could be called off. “Therefore, we request the Government of India to implement the agreed-upon terms as soon as possible so that we can call off this blockade,” he said.

He said seven groups had come together to carry out the road blockade. “Seven groups have come together to block the road,” Debbarma said.

Charter of Demands

Earlier, returnee groups associated with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) had announced a 72-hour statewide bandh in Tripura from 6 am on September 4. The bandh had been jointly called by NLFT (Original), NLFT (PD) returnee groups and ATTF as a “peaceful democratic movement” seeking what they described as “justice, dignity of returnee cadres and the future of Tiprasa.”

The organisations placed 11 demands before the authorities, including immediate protection of their leaders and cadres, acceptance and inclusion of the cadre list, and immediate implementation of the September 4, 2024 tripartite peace accord. They have also demanded the immediate filling of ST backlog vacancies and withdrawal of police cases against the returnee cadres.

Another key demand is the immediate implementation of SEDP projects, including projects on privately owned land and individual and selected project components, according to the organisations.

On issues concerning indigenous communities, the groups have demanded safeguards for Tiprasa land and a separate administration, along with the adoption and implementation of the Roman script for Kokborok. Their other demands include a unified customary law for all Tiprasa, restoration and renaming of ancient village names, and transfer of land acquisition and allotment rights to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The shutdown comes two years after the signing of the tripartite peace accord involving the Government of India, the Tripura government and the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), aimed at addressing issues concerning the state's indigenous population (ANI)