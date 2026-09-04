Ashwini Pol, a celebrated wrestler known as the 'Tigress of Maharashtra', has died by suicide. Her family is now claiming that she was facing mental harassment from her in-laws.

In a shocking incident from Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, a female wrestler has died by suicide along with her children. The woman, 30-year-old Ashwini Manohar Pol, jumped from Naldurg Fort on Monday evening.

According to reports, she chose the highest point of the fort to jump. Ashwini and two of her children, aged five-and-a-half and two-and-a-half, suffered severe injuries and died. Another two-and-a-half-year-old child is in critical condition and on a ventilator.

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Ashwini was a well-known wrestler, even called the 'Tigress of Maharashtra'. Sources suggest she was under immense mental stress. Her family has also come forward, alleging that she was being mentally harassed by her in-laws.

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This is a tragic end for a star athlete who had won five gold and four silver medals in national competitions. She had also resigned from her job with the Maharashtra Security Force just four months ago.