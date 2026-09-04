A CRPF jawan rescued a dog being swept away in a fast-flowing canal while he was travelling to training. A viral video shows Avnish and another jawan carefully pulling the frightened animal from the muddy water and moving it to safety. The rescue has won praise online, with viewers applauding the soldiers for their kindness and quick action.

A CRPF jawan on his way to training stopped to rescue a dog that was being swept away in a fast-flowing canal. The heartwarming incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media. The video, shared on X, reportedly shows CRPF jawan Avnish Kumar approaching the edge of the muddy canal after spotting the frightened animal struggling against the current.

Dressed in his camouflage uniform and carrying a backpack, Avnish crouched on the rocks and reached towards the dog in the rushing water. The animal appeared exhausted as it tried to keep itself from being carried further downstream. Another jawan soon joined him in the rescue. Working together, the two soldiers managed to get hold of the dog and carefully pull it out of the water.

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Soldiers pull dog to safety

The soaked animal was lifted onto the rocks and moved away from the dangerous current. Once the rescue was successful, one of the jawans could be seen smiling, apparently relieved that the dog was safe.

According to the caption shared with the video, Avnish was travelling to training when he noticed the dog being swept away. He and his fellow jawan immediately stepped in to help.

Video wins praise online

The rescue has received widespread appreciation from social media users, many of whom praised the jawans for stopping to help an animal despite being on their way to training.

One user described the act as a moment worthy of a salute, while another said the dog was extremely lucky to have the soldiers nearby when it was in danger.

The incident has struck a chord with viewers, with many praising the CRPF personnel for showing compassion and acting quickly when the animal needed help.