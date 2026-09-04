Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa condemned the assault on a youth in Sangrur for hoisting a black flag. He slammed the AAP govt, met the victim, and announced a protest on September 6, demanding action against those responsible for the 'brutality'.

Punjab Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday condemned the alleged assault on a youth in Sangrur's Sheron village, questioning the victim's fault for merely hoisting a black flag from the roof of his house. He said that no citizen should be subjected to "such brutality" for exercising their democratic right.

Bajwa visited the Sangrur Civil Hospital to enquire about the victim's condition and announced a large rally and protest against the incident on September 6. Speaking to ANI after meeting the victim, Bajwa strongly condemned the incident and questioned the circumstances under which the youth was allegedly beaten. "What was the fault of the youth that he hoisted a black flag from the roof of his house? He was beaten like an animal while he was walking. We strongly condemn this incident," Bajwa said.

Bajwa Criticises AAP Govt, Vows to Stand with Victim

Bajwa also criticised the state government over the incident and said that the Chief Minister should be held accountable. He announced that a large rally and protest would be organised on September 6 against the incident. Partap Singh Bajwa condemned the alleged assault on Mohanjit Singh, saying that no citizen should face such brutality for peacefully expressing their concerns.

In a post on X, he said, "I met Mohanjit Singh today and listened to the ordeal he has gone through. What has happened to him is deeply disturbing and a shameful reminder of how easily basic human rights can be trampled upon under the @AAPPunjab". I met Mohanjit Singh today and listened to the ordeal he has gone through. What has happened to him is deeply disturbing and a shameful reminder of how easily basic human rights can be trampled upon under the @AAPPunjab. Along with my fellow Congressman, @VijayIndrSingla, I have… pic.twitter.com/zYCKq8s8bM — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) September 4, 2026

"Along with my fellow Congressman, @VijayIndrSingla, I have taken up the matter with the police administration and apprised them of the entire situation", he further said.

"I hope that good sense prevails and those responsible for these inhuman acts are held accountable. No citizen should be subjected to such brutality merely for exercising their democratic right to raise their voice and peacefully express their concerns. If the @BhagwantMann government continues to turn a deaf ear to the voice of the people and fails to deliver justice, the @INCPunjabwill stand with Mohanjit Singh and join the agitation for justice", he added.

The Congress leader said the party would raise the issue and seek action against those responsible for the alleged assault. (ANI)