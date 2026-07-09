Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited flood-hit Surat, directing speedy aid and announcing Rs 500 crore for creek development to prevent future incidents. He chaired a review meeting and instructed officials on long-term preventive planning.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached Surat to assess the flood situation that arose in Surat city and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall on Thursday. At the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Althan, he chaired a review meeting with public representatives and officials to conduct a detailed review of the flood situation caused by heavy rainfall, post-flood cleaning operations, disease control measures, and the progress of providing financial assistance in the affected areas.

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According to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office, the CM obtained detailed information on the progress of relief and rescue operations in the affected areas of Surat city and district, as well as the measures being undertaken to ensure the safety of citizens. He also provided guidance on restoring normalcy in public life.

CM Directs Swift Action and Long-Term Planning

CM directed the administration to ensure the speedy disbursement of cash doles and household assistance to all those affected by the heavy rains. He emphasised the need for long-term preventive planning to ensure that such creek flooding situations do not recur in Surat. He also instructed officials to prepare and implement an immediate action plan to prevent the recurrence of administrative lapses that came to light during the severe rainfall and flood situation. He announced that the State Government will allocate Rs 500 crore for creek development to provide a permanent solution to the problem of creek flooding in Surat.

He stated that during situations such as heavy rainfall, floods or other natural disasters, it is essential for public representatives and officials to act as a bridge in responding effectively to such calamities. He emphasised that the State Government is in constant coordination and communication with the local administration regarding the post-heavy rainfall situation in Surat city and district.

Deputy CM Vows Accountability

Referring to the flood situation that developed in Surat city and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall in the upstream regions, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel, the State Government is fully committed to ensuring the safety of citizens. He remarked that if any poor-quality work or hidden deficiencies are found in road construction, other development works undertaken by the Municipal Corporation, district administration or any other government department, or in works related to flood management, a thorough investigation will be conducted. He said that strict instructions have been issued to all senior officials to initiate stringent legal action against all those found responsible for or involved in such negligence.

He added that the Surat Municipal Corporation, Police Department, District Administration, NDRF, SDRF and Fire Brigade teams worked together and carried out effective rescue and relief operations during the floods. More than 5,000 citizens and volunteers from Surat also extended valuable support. He appreciated the people of Surat for showing patience, unity and resilience during this difficult time, the CMO said.

Relief and Rescue Operations Update

Municipal Commissioner M Nagarajan stated that nearly 30 per cent of the season's total rainfall was recorded in the city within this week alone. A total of 3,600 people were rescued, while 4,100 affected persons were shifted to relief centres. Two NDRF teams and five SDRF teams are currently deployed and operational.

District Collector Tejas Parmar stated that Palsana and Kamrej received the highest rainfall. A rapid survey of damages is underway in the affected areas, and the disbursement of cash doles and household assistance commenced from yesterday itself. He also shared details regarding damage to around 40 kutcha and pucca houses across the city and district.

CM Extends Review to Navsari

Following this, the CM reached Navsari and reviewed the rescue, relief and assistance operations being carried out by the administration in response to the situation that arose in Navsari city and district following the recent heavy rainfall. He also held a meeting with the District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, District Development Officers and public representatives, including MLAs, of Navsari and Valsad, and issued the necessary directions. (ANI)