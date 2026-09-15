Sitavan Gir Gaushala in Gujarat is donating 76 healthy Gir cows to 76 needy women to mark PM Modi's birthday. The initiative, led by MLA Babubhai Jamnadas Patel, aims to foster self-employment and women's empowerment through cow care.

Sitavan Gir Gaushala has undertaken a special service initiative to donate 76 healthy indigenous Gir cows, free of cost, to 76 needy women in Gujarat to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, embodying the spirit of “When a pledge of service is rooted in values, even a small effort can bring about significant change in the lives of many families.”

Linking Cow Care with Social Service

Operated by Babubhai Jamnadas Patel, the MLA of Daskroi, and his family, Sitavan Gir Gaushala is continuously active in the fields of cow conservation, breed preservation, and cow care. Vaibhavbhai Patel plays a pivotal role in coordinating and managing the Gaushala’s various service activities, said the Gujarat CMO. The Gaushala was recently inaugurated by the Governor Acharya Devvrat. Through this institution, the aim is to transcend the boundaries of mere religious or cultural sentiment and instead link cow care with social service, women's empowerment, and livelihood generation.

Empowering Needy Women Towards Self-Reliance

The purpose of this initiative extends beyond the mere donation of a cow. Its primary objective is to provide self-employment opportunities and a sustainable source of income to women from tribal, BPL (Below Poverty Line), and economically disadvantaged families, thereby making them self-reliant.

Meticulous Selection Process

Identifying Beneficiary Families

To achieve this, the Sitavan Gir Gaushala family formed dedicated teams. These teams visited various regions and villages across Gujarat to connect with potential beneficiary families. Criteria such as the family's economic status, specific needs, existing facilities for animal husbandry, and the capacity to provide proper care for the cow were taken into account during the selection of the beneficiary women.

Selecting Healthy Gir Cows

A dedicated team was constituted by the Gaushala (cow shelter) to select the Gir cows. The team visited various locations to inspect the cows' health, age, temperament, milk-yielding capacity, and overall physical condition. Following the selection of suitable cows, the necessary veterinary examinations, health certification, vaccinations, and related documentation processes were completed. The objective of this entire process was to ensure that every beneficiary family received a suitable, healthy Gir cow that was well-suited for care.

Comprehensive Support and Ongoing Commitment

Beneficiary women will receive not only the cow but also the necessary support for its proper care. Along with the cow, items such as cattle feed, mineral mixtures, health certificates, vaccination records, and essential documents will be provided. Notably, arrangements have been made to respectfully transport the cow to the beneficiary's home, rather than simply handing it over at the program venue.

According to the Gujarat CMO, the spirit of service of the Sitavan Gir Gaushala family will not end with the donation of the cow. All 76 beneficiary families will receive ongoing support, including veterinary assistance, guidance on the cow's health and nutrition, information on feed and care, and advice regarding milk production and livestock management.

This service initiative by the Sitavan Gir Gaushala family represents a humble effort to link cow care with women's empowerment, livelihood generation, and rural development. (ANI)